Armageddon Prose
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
COVID Roundup: Lawsuit Tsunami Incoming?
COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class. Back in 2020, the…
just now
•
Ben Bartee
Share this post
COVID Roundup: Lawsuit Tsunami Incoming?
armageddonprose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
My Friend Is Facing Federal Prison For Nonviolent Jan. 6 Protest
My good friend, a grandmother, true red-blooded American patriot, and totally decent person, Karen Jones, and her husband, Robert, are currently facing…
May 18
•
Ben Bartee
20
Share this post
My Friend Is Facing Federal Prison For Nonviolent Jan. 6 Protest
armageddonprose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
‘Rage Rituals’: Modern Feminism’s Logical Endpoint
In a hard-hitting human-interest story proffered by USA Today, Kimberly “Karen” Helmus and her comrades have reportedly taken a break from requesting to…
May 18
•
Ben Bartee
18
Share this post
‘Rage Rituals’: Modern Feminism’s Logical Endpoint
armageddonprose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
People With Plastic Faces Are Not to Be Trusted
“You can’t trust these painted-faced whores,” my colleague and hardened expat in Thailand, Bryan, once crassly admonished me in the context of a…
May 17
•
Ben Bartee
36
Share this post
People With Plastic Faces Are Not to Be Trusted
armageddonprose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
Nancy Pelosi’s Corpse Rolled Out at Oxford Union to Denounce Populism
“Three choices. One bullet. One trigger. Guess who gets to pull it? One leader. One thousand slaves. For every throne there’s one thousand graves…
May 15
•
Ben Bartee
29
Share this post
Nancy Pelosi’s Corpse Rolled Out at Oxford Union to Denounce Populism
armageddonprose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
Academic Psychosis: ‘Epistemological Violence’
Of course, a lot, rather any one thing in particular, has gone off the rails within Western intelligentsia — which was once, a long time in the past…
May 14
•
Ben Bartee
14
Share this post
Academic Psychosis: ‘Epistemological Violence’
armageddonprose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Mysterious Brand-New Heart Syndrome Reportedly Affects 90% of U.S. Population
COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class. Brand-new heart…
May 13
•
Ben Bartee
52
Share this post
Mysterious Brand-New Heart Syndrome Reportedly Affects 90% of U.S. Population
armageddonprose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
32
A Modest Proposal: Hear Me Out About Supporting Armageddon Prose
“If, after I depart this vale, you ever remember me and have thought to please my ghost, [patronize Armageddon Prose,] forgive some sinner and wink your…
May 12
•
Ben Bartee
12
Share this post
A Modest Proposal: Hear Me Out About Supporting Armageddon Prose
armageddonprose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Former CDC Director: ‘I Could Make’ Bird Flu ‘Highly Infectious For Humans in Months’
COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class. Leaked internal…
May 11
•
Ben Bartee
21
Share this post
Former CDC Director: ‘I Could Make’ Bird Flu ‘Highly Infectious For Humans in Months’
armageddonprose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Ranchers vs. CDC: The Bird Flu Showdown
Via Politico (emphasis added): “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is at odds with state officials and the dairy industry over its…
May 9
•
Ben Bartee
33
Share this post
Ranchers vs. CDC: The Bird Flu Showdown
armageddonprose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
Pfizer CEO: Cancer Is ‘New COVID,’ Stock Bonanza Ensues
COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class. White House still…
May 7
•
Ben Bartee
19
Share this post
Pfizer CEO: Cancer Is ‘New COVID,’ Stock Bonanza Ensues
armageddonprose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
Flashback: When Newt Gingrich Demanded Internet Censorship For Terror War
The neocon faction of the permanent ruling class, which permeates both parties, is eternally dangerous and must be perpetually kept in check, if not…
May 6
•
Ben Bartee
9
Share this post
Flashback: When Newt Gingrich Demanded Internet Censorship For Terror War
armageddonprose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
© 2024 Ben Bartee
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts