COVID Roundup: Lawsuit Tsunami Incoming?
COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class. Back in 2020, the…
  
Ben Bartee
My Friend Is Facing Federal Prison For Nonviolent Jan. 6 Protest
My good friend, a grandmother, true red-blooded American patriot, and totally decent person, Karen Jones, and her husband, Robert, are currently facing…
  
Ben Bartee
10
‘Rage Rituals’: Modern Feminism’s Logical Endpoint
In a hard-hitting human-interest story proffered by USA Today, Kimberly “Karen” Helmus and her comrades have reportedly taken a break from requesting to…
  
Ben Bartee
10
People With Plastic Faces Are Not to Be Trusted
“You can’t trust these painted-faced whores,” my colleague and hardened expat in Thailand, Bryan, once crassly admonished me in the context of a…
  
Ben Bartee
21
Nancy Pelosi’s Corpse Rolled Out at Oxford Union to Denounce Populism
“Three choices. One bullet. One trigger. Guess who gets to pull it? One leader. One thousand slaves. For every throne there’s one thousand graves…
  
Ben Bartee
11
Academic Psychosis: ‘Epistemological Violence’
Of course, a lot, rather any one thing in particular, has gone off the rails within Western intelligentsia — which was once, a long time in the past…
  
Ben Bartee
5
Mysterious Brand-New Heart Syndrome Reportedly Affects 90% of U.S. Population
COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class. Brand-new heart…
  
Ben Bartee
32
A Modest Proposal: Hear Me Out About Supporting Armageddon Prose
“If, after I depart this vale, you ever remember me and have thought to please my ghost, [patronize Armageddon Prose,] forgive some sinner and wink your…
  
Ben Bartee
2
Former CDC Director: ‘I Could Make’ Bird Flu ‘Highly Infectious For Humans in Months’
COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class. Leaked internal…
  
Ben Bartee
6
Ranchers vs. CDC: The Bird Flu Showdown
Via Politico (emphasis added): “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is at odds with state officials and the dairy industry over its…
  
Ben Bartee
14
Pfizer CEO: Cancer Is ‘New COVID,’ Stock Bonanza Ensues
COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class. White House still…
  
Ben Bartee
9
Flashback: When Newt Gingrich Demanded Internet Censorship For Terror War
The neocon faction of the permanent ruling class, which permeates both parties, is eternally dangerous and must be perpetually kept in check, if not…
  
Ben Bartee
10
