If you’ve been even halfheartedly monitoring the utterances of free humanity’s sworn enemies, the governing authorities and their corporate state media mouthpieces — and, if you consume independent dissident media like Armageddon Prose that, I assume you have — Pandemic 2.0 has been explicitly promised for many years by this point.

Indeed, as I have previously reported, here is, just a couple of weeks ago or so, palpably unhealthy lardball and high priest of The Science ™ Dr. Peter Hotez forecasting “big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st” — as in, the day Trump assumes office. (I suspect, because he appears to be on the spectrum, that whatever training in the subtleties of effective propaganda that his handlers have provided, so as to maintain plausible deniability, hasn’t taken.)

If you will recall, in the run-up to the election, the Deep State’s operatives in D.C. were floating numerous schemes to thwart a Trump victory. Of course, election-rigging (again) was on the table, but so was, as Rep. Jamie Raskin suggested, invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment barring an “insurrectionist” from higher office (entirely outside of any judicial process — supreme hypocritical irony for the self-proclaimed defenders of Democracy™).

No such schemes, clearly, have yet been enacted, and my read is that the plan now is to dump as much chaos into the Trump administration’s lap as possible so as to blame him for the fallout of their evil own deeds.

This includes, but is not limited to, a hot new pandemic — fomenting global nuclear war being another option they appear to be pursuing.

Which brings us to bird flu and California’s recent declaration of a state of emergency predicated on nearly nothing.

Via Associated Press (emphasis added):

“California officials have declared a state of emergency over the spread of bird flu, which is tearing through dairy cows in that state and causing sporadic illnesses in people in the U.S. That raises new questions about the virus, which has spread for years in wild birds, commercial poultry and many mammal species. The virus, also known as Type A H5N1, was detected for the first time in U.S. dairy cattle in March. Since then, bird flu has been confirmed in at least 866 herds in 16 states. More than 60 people in eight states have been infected, with mostly mild illnesses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One person in Louisiana has been hospitalized with the nation’s first known severe illness caused by the virus, health officials said this week.”

Buried deep in the article, as these admissions always are, is the fact that no human-to-human transmission has been detected, and neither has greater transmissibility from animals to humans — yet.

Continuing:

“Importantly, there are no reports of person-to-person transmission and no signs that the virus has changed to spread more easily among humans. In general, flu experts agreed with that assessment, saying it’s too soon to tell what trajectory the outbreak could take. “The entirely unsatisfactory answer is going to be: I don’t think we know yet,” said Richard Webby, an influenza expert at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. But virus experts are wary because flu viruses are constantly mutating and small genetic changes could change the outlook.”

With the narrative groundwork laid, all it would take is a little genomic rejiggering, and BOOM, we’re off to the races with mRNA “vaccines” ready to deploy and a fresh set of lockdowns and mask mandates and God-knows-what-else sadism.

