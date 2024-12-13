In addition to milk’s well-documented legacy of something called white supremacy killing and maiming Person of Color™, in its raw form it’s also an existential threat to Public Health™ more broadly.

Our benevolent FDA mommies have thankfully been on the case for several decades now ensuring that Americans don’t poison themselves with pure, beneficial microbe-rich dairy products.

Unfortunately, a raw milk domestic terrorist recently tapped to craft raw milk policy under the Trump regime threatens to undo all of that saintlike work.

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

“Mark McAfee, a California raw milk producer whose products have been recalled several times recently due to bird flu contamination, said he has been approached by Robert F Kennedy Jr’s team to guide the upcoming administration on raw milk policy. McAfee, whose dairy products were recalled after state officials detected bird flu virus in milk samples, said that the transition team for Kennedy, the nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, asked him to apply for a position advising on raw milk policy and standards development. The idea, he told the Guardian, would be to create a “raw milk ordinance”, mirroring the existing federal “standard milk ordinance”. Kennedy is a notable fan of raw, or unpasteurized, milk, including McAfee’s products. If confirmed, he has said he would work to remove restrictions on raw milk, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have so far advised against consuming.”

Raw milk has been in the technocrats’ crosshairs for quite some time now, but the demonization has dramatically accelerated since the narrative dropped earlier this year that unprocessed dairy will be responsible for the promised future bird flu pandemic.

The trusted experts at the FDA base these assertions on fraudulent PCR tests that they claim indicated a 14% infection rate in the raw milk supply.

Via Forbes, July 2, 2024 (emphasis added):

“An alarming 14% of raw milk samples taken from four states with dairy herd outbreaks contained infectious H5N1 bird flu, according to new testing results released by the FDA. The researchers took 275 milk samples from bulk storage tanks on farms in states where dairy cattle are confirmed to be infected by H5N1. The virus was actually detected in 57.5% of the samples, with further testing showing that a quarter of these contained infectious virus. However, the FDA was keen to stress that the study was not specifically designed to assess the prevalence of the virus in milk and that the numbers might not be more widely representative. "The goal of this study was to determine what range of viral load might be present in raw milk samples from farms that routinely send product for pasteurization, not to determine state-wide or national H5N1 virus prevalence in the overall milk supply," said a spokesperson for the FDA.”

It is with a twinge of shame and regret that I admit that it wasn’t until the age of 30-something, when one of my wife’s family’s neighbors delivered a bottle of raw milk fresh off the tit from one of their cows in Rivne, Ukraine, that I first tasted actual, real dairy.

In that moment, as soon as it touched my lips, I realized that for the entirety of my life up until that point I had been consuming a poor facsimile of milk in the form of pasteurized crap in plastic bottles purchased from giant corporate grocers.

Juxtaposed with the deliciousness of the real deal, I felt a deep sense of betrayal and, again, for some reason, shame.

