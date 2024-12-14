Documenting the meatiest, juiciest cuts of “fat acceptance” propaganda from corporate and social media.

‘Muh free airline seat’ fat activist gets stuck in airport revolving door, decries fatphobia on TikTok

As reported on diligently by me, Jae'lynn Chaney ascended to quasi-TikTok stardom last year when she demanded airlines give free seats to her and all fellow members of her human-walrus hybrid sub-species.

Via Daily Mail (emphasis added):

“A polyamorous plus-sized influencer has hit back after trolls accused her of claiming obesity was a disability. Jae'lynn Chaney, 27, posted a video in response to a comment that was made under one of her videos that said: 'Obesity is not a disability.'… Jae'lynn's video came after she detailed a 'distressing' experience she had at the Chicago O'Hare Airport as a wheelchair user in another clip. 'I faced a significant challenge when trying to get to baggage claim,' she wrote in that TikTok video, showing a clip of herself in a wheelchair being pushed down the airbridge from the plane to the terminal. 'The only option was to go through a revolving door,' she continued. 'We pressed the button to slow it down for people with disabilities, but as we entered we got stuck.' Jae'lynn continued saying she was 'claustrophobic' and began to panic. '[I was] frantically motioning to the staff for help,' she recalled. 'They just stared at me, offering no assistance.' According to the influencer, someone passing by noticed her struggle and tried to help, but the airport staff remained 'unresponsive.' 'This was my second terrible experience at O'Hare during just one trip,' she claimed. Jae'lynn called the experience 'frustrating' and 'dehumanizing,' using the hashtag 'fat and disabled' on her video.”

This lady’s job appears to consist of filming herself getting rolled through airports looking for awkward places to get herself lodged, posting videos of the events to TikTok, then condemning minimum-wage workers who don’t know how to help or simply don’t care for attention and money.

It’s frankly difficult to suss out whether this lady is sincere in her trials and tribulations or a top-tier troll — a classic Social Justice™ paradox as these people become parodies of themselves, thereby obscuring the distinction between reality and performance art.

Continuing:

“'The lack of assistance [highlighted] the necessity for airport staff to treat travelers of all sizes and abilities with the respect and care they deserve,' she concluded the video… Until recently, Jae'lynn traveled with extra oxygen and required the use of a wheelchair instead of walking longer distances after doctors suspected she suffered a stroke in 2019. In a recent post to Instagram, the travel influencer lashed out after receiving comments about her weight, telling people there was no correlation between being overweight and disabled… Earlier in the month, Jae'lynn claimed she was discriminated against by an airport employee who refused to push her in a wheelchair because of her weight. She recounted her experience with a wheelchair assistant on a jet bridge after a recent landing at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport. In a video posted to social media, she claimed that when she tried to deplane the aircraft, the employee assigned to help assist her started to walk away when she realized she was supposed to help the plus-size woman and not one of the smaller passengers. The travel influencer said that as the employee walked away with the wheelchair she was making comments about her size.”

It’s all enough to make a male flight attendant with the muscle — having reached the end of his rope catering to demanding liberal white women customers about the in-flight peanuts flaring up their IBS or whatever — toss Jae'lynn out of the cargo hold, thereby establishing once and for all whether pigs can really fly.

‘Intro to Fat Studies’

In an apparent bid to hasten the demise of Western higher education at an ever-increasing clip, the University of Maryland is set to offer a course titled “Intro to Fat Studies: Fatness, Blackness and Their Intersections,” a play on the long-running and nonsensical Social Justice™ theory that fat activists offend normal-sized people’s sensibilities because of anti-black racism.

Via The Heartlander (emphasis added):

“The University of Maryland is offering a course called “Intro to Fat Studies: Fatness, Blackness and Their Intersections” this spring. The three-credit course will be taught by Professor Sydney Lewis on Tuesdays and Thursdays and looks at “fatness as intersectional,” particularly highlighting “the relationship between fatness and blackness,” according to the course description. When contacted twice by The Center Square, Lewis did not respond. “Intro to Fat Studies” will examine “fatness as an area of human difference subject to privilege and discrimination that intersects with other systems of oppression based on gender, race, class, sexual orientation, and ability.” “We approach this area of study through an interdisciplinary humanities and social-science lens which emphasizes fatness as a social justice issue,” the description said.”

Obese nurse ‘dies suddenly’ from weight loss drugs

Today in Darwin Awards, we have an obese and clinically incompetent yet fully licensed NHS nurse in Great Britain injecting herself with “miracle” weight loss drug Mounjaro and subsequently kicking the bucket.

Via Children's Health Defense (emphasis added):

“A 58-year-old Scottish nurse died after taking two doses of the weight-loss drug Mounjaro, recently approved by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS), BBC reported. Susan McGowan’s death certificate lists multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis as the immediate cause of death. However, the “use of prescribed tirzepatide,” the generic name for Mounjaro, is listed as a contributing factor. It is thought to be the first death in the U.K. officially linked to the injectable drug, also sold under the brand name Zepbound. Eli Lilly manufactures the drug.”

One might have expected this bitch to know better, ostensibly being educated in such matters.

But no.

And now she’s paid the ultimate price, ironically, for her credulity at the institutions that sponsored her livelihood, which I guess I should feel bad about.

But I can’t.

Some nurses might have been great at one point, but they all likely got run out of the system during COVID-19 for asking obvious questions; the ones who remain in government medical systems are, by and large, borderline-retarded syringe monkeys who will literally do whatever their bosses tell them to do. A trained pet, if it had opposable thumbs, could literally do their job.

Continuing:

“McGowan took two doses of the drug over about two weeks. Days after her second injection, she began experiencing severe illness and was admitted to the hospital where she worked. Her family was informed that her kidneys weren’t working. She soon went into a coma, then organ failure and subsequently died… GLP-1 receptor agonists come with serious side effects, ranging from vomiting, diarrhea and nausea, to pancreatitis, stomach paralysis, kidney disease and thyroid cancer. The drugs pose such serious risks to pregnant women that doctors have argued they should carry a black box warning. They’ve also been linked to suicidal ideation. In clinical trials, about 80% to 90% of participants experienced at least one adverse event. Though most were mild to moderate, the reactions led some people to discontinue the medication, Mercola reported.”

