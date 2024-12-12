Ozempic Propaganda Roundup: Unpacking the corrupt motives and means behind hefty pharmaceutical propaganda.

Eli Lilly CEO vows to ‘fight for the FDA’ against RFK Jr., MAHA agenda

Like Brooks, Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks is an institutional man.

Via The New York Times (emphasis added):

“President-elect Donald J. Trump’s pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine skeptic with no medical or public health training, to be the next health secretary has sent a chill through the American public health sphere. Among drugmakers, there are already signs of pushback. David Ricks, the chair and chief executive of Eli Lilly, speaking at The New York Times’s DealBook Summit, said his $750 billion company would fight to defend* preserving the Food and Drug Administration as it stands today.”

*By “defend the FDA,” Ricks means, of course, preserving the self-serving institutional gravy train in which his industry continually schemes up new excuses to mass-prescribe what are shaping up to be the most lucrative drugs in world history, hijacking public money to generate revenue whenever possible.

RFK Jr. accused of fatphobia for questioning Ozempic

The new incoming public health czar RFK Jr. is, according to pharmaceutical ad-funded CNN, fatphobic for suggesting human-walrus hybrids turn first to diet and exercise before injecting themselves with GLP-1 agonists that cost thousands of dollars per month.

Via CNN (emphasis added):

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post. Just don’t suggest that he tackle those goals with medications like Ozempic. “They’re counting on selling it to Americans because we’re so stupid and so addicted to drugs,” Kennedy said in an appearance with Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld that he posted to Instagram last month, concluding that Ozempic, a wildly popular medicine approved to treat type 2 diabetes and used off-label for weight loss, is not going to “Make America Healthy Again.”… Even as they agree that it’s important to address growing rates of diabetes and obesity, doctors in that field say Kennedy’s plans miss the mark. “It is wrong to assume that people with high body weight and BMI just sit around and eat low-quality food,” said Dr. Jody Dushay, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and an attending physician in endocrinology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. “Taking medication to treat obesity should not be demonized.”… Dr. Angela Fitch, co-founder and chief medical officer of Knownwell, a provider specializing in health care for people with obesity, said Kennedy’s suggestion that diet and exercise alone can solve obesity “overnight” would set back hard-won efforts to better address the condition. “We’ve been trying to bust that stigma a lot of years,” Fitch told CNN. “What we’ve heard a lot of in his rhetoric is, ‘I want people to just eat less and exercise more.’ And what we know is, that doesn’t work.””

New York Times: ‘Experts Say GLP-1 Drugs Have Potential Use Beyond Weight Loss’

The do-gooder, Christlike philanthropist CEO who runs the Eli Lilly, in his infinite altruism, wants to spread the gospel that his company’s diabetes drugs aren’t just good for losing weight and getting turbo-cancer — they’re also a cure-all for all sorts of desires and addictions.

Via StatNews (emphasis added):

“Eli Lilly, the company that makes the blockbuster weight loss treatment Zepbound, will start studying its obesity products as treatments for alcohol and drug abuse, making it the first major drugmaker to do so, CEO David Ricks said Tuesday. Emerging research suggests that GLP-1 drugs — Zepbound is one such treatment — not only reduce food cravings but may also suppress desires for other substances. Yet, so far, no pharma companies have tested the therapies specifically in addiction. “These medicines, we think and we’ve aimed to prove, can be useful for other things we don’t think about connected to weight. These are often called anti-hedonics*, so they are reducing that desire cycle, said Ricks.”

*”Anti-hedonics” — a hell of a term.

Fatima Cody — the panelist appearing alongside the Eli Lilly CEO to shill their drugs — is the queen bee of a cottage industry that has popped up in which credentialed pharmaceutical prostitutes hide behind their medical degrees to promote drugs without ever disclosing to the audience that they are paid propagandists. The corporate media that is also dependent on pharma cash obligingly fails to disclose the conflict of interest as well.

Angela Filch — she who is seen above smearing RFK Jr, as fatphobic for not advocating Ozempic injections from cradle to grave — is another such industry plant.

Via Lee Fang Substack (emphasis added):

“Dr. Angela Fitch of the Obesity Medicine Association has been quoted by the Washington Post and Washington Examiner calling for insurance programs to pay for Ozempic. Both publications failed to disclose that Novo Nordisk pays Fitch as a consultant and underwrites the group she leads. Similarly, Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford has appeared in a series of high-profile publications urging the adoption of GLP-1 medications as an obesity treatment. USA Today only identified Stanford as “an obesity medicine specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital.” CNBC, which quoted her on the biases that prevent patients from receiving the “treatment they need and they deserve,” cited Stanford’s affiliation with Harvard University. Neither publication noted her work as a paid consultant to Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, which produces its own line of GLP-1 medications.”

