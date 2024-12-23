Ozempic Propaganda Roundup: Unpacking the corrupt motives and means behind hefty pharmaceutical propaganda.

Ozempic to ‘transform’ the world by 2030, gushes preeminent journal of The Science™

Via Nature (emphasis added):

“Welcome to the healthier, happier world of 2030. Heart attacks and strokes are down 20%. A drop in food consumption has left more money in people’s wallets. Lighter passengers are saving airlines 100 million litres of fuel each year. And billions of people are enjoying a better quality of life, with improvements to their mental and physical health. These are just some of the ways in which analysts forecast that the new wave of incredibly effective weight-loss drugs, known as GLP-1 agonists, might transform societies and save countries trillions of dollars in the long run… It might have already started. In the United States… 12% of adults say that they have at some stage taken GLP-1 agonists for diabetes or weight loss.”

Of course, it’s highly plausible that Ozempic and similar semaglutide and tirzepatide drugs will “transform” the world — just not as advertised.

Fatphobia fuels Ozempic craze, says ‘critical disability studies’ assistant professor and alleged authority on the dire plight of fats

This ambiguously sexed, non-binary-looking thing, Fady Shanouda, isn’t even a full-on professor; it’s an assistant professor in the make-believe field of “critical disability studies scholar.”

Daddy must be so proud of his little girl, or boy, or whatever it is.

Via The Conversation (emphasis added):

“Time and again, dubious and ineffective solutions for obesity gain prominence. Pills, tonics, elixirs, Zumba, Noom and now Ozempic. The latest wonder drug is a semaglutide drug invented to help diabetics regulate blood glucose levels, but has the notable side-effect of severe weight loss — for which it is prescribed off-label. It has been heralded by many to culminate in the elimination of fat bodies*. The fatphobia that undergirds such a proclamation isn’t new**. What makes this moment different from the others, however, is the dangerous rhetoric in which it is lodged. This rhetoric elevates the banal and commonplace fat-shaming that fat people must endure and resist to an unprecedented level.”

*Check out the subtle semantical tricks these people often pull, illustrated here. By referencing the “the elimination of fat bodies,” they’re conjuring up images of a kind of human-walrus hybrid holocaust in which bulldozers roll over gigantic bodies in the streets Tiananmen Square-style and then dig makeshift mass graves the size of an ocean to dump all the “fat bodies” in after they’ve been “eliminated.”

**“Undergird” seems like a weird choice of word here. Kind of like a bra for a morbidly obese gentleman would undergird his enormous tits.

Study: Ozempic drives turbo cancer and prevents effective cancer treatment

Shoutout to loyal AP reader LaMaisonGelat — which I assume is French for “The Fat Holocaust” — for bringing this to my attention.

How’s this for a double-whammy: as I’ve covered previously, Ozempic lovingly supplies its beneficiary with turbo-cancer.

But then, we now have evidence to show, ever generous with its side effects, it nullifies the effectiveness of conventional cancer treatments — by a huge margin.

Huge — like the fatasses’ exploding waistlines as soon as they stop taking their drugs.

28% of the test subjects taking GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic responded favorably to their cancer treatments, as opposed to the more than double, 63%, of subjects not taking them who responded positively to theirs.

Via Daily Mail (emphasis added):

“Game-changing weight loss jabs relied on by millions of slimmers and diabetics could cause breast cancer treatments to stop working, experts have warned. The drugs, which include Ozempic and Wegovy, have ushered in a new era in the battle against obesity, helping dieters shed up to a fifth of their bodyweight. But, American doctors tracking women being treated for an aggressive form of breast cancer have discovered the injections 'detrimentally affect' how the body responds to chemotherapy and immunotherapy. It meant that patients on the jabs — collectively known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1s — were less likely to be totally clear of cancer after treatment and more at risk of tumours returning. British consultant clinical oncologist Dr John Glees said the findings were 'unsettling' and added: 'These weight loss drugs are relatively new, so it's very concerning that patients taking them were less likely to be cancer free after treatment.' In the study, hundreds of women with early-stage triple negative breast cancer were followed throughout and after treatment. A few dozen were already taking GLP-1s and continued to do so while having cancer treatment. Tests two years later showed just 28 per cent of women on GLP-1s responded fully to the cancer therapies, and were clear of cancer… More than twice as many — 63 per cent — of those not on GLP-1s were cancer free.”

Study: Ozempic also spurs rare form of vision loss

“Non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy”: another loving and liberal gift from Eli Lily to the obese peasants in their care.

Via Yahoo! Finance (emphasis added):

“Novo Nordisk's GLP weight-loss drug Ozempic has reportedly been linked to a rare form of vision loss, known as non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). The study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, was published on medRxiv and supports findings reported in a Harvard University study from this past July.”

Fucked six ways from Sunday!

