‘‘I ate civilization. It poisoned me; I was defiled. And then,’ he added in a lower tone, ‘I ate my own wickedness.'”

-Brave New World

All signs point to dystopian hell as humanity’s future:

the coming singularity

human-animal hybrid chimeras (and all forms of genetic engineering)

biometric tracking in service of the surveillance state

cryptocurrency revolution

the birth of artificial intelligence (the robot revolution)

the ever-present existential threat of nuclear war

even an apparent impending alien invasion that likely hasn’t occurred yet solely as a result of the goodwill of the aliens who evidently have vastly superior capabilities

“It’s only going to get weirder. The level of contradiction is going to rise excruciatingly even beyond the excruciating present levels of contradiction. So, I think it’s just going to get weirder and weirder and weirder and, finally, it’s going to be so weird that people are going to have to talk about how weird it is…. Eventually, people are going to say ‘what the hell is going on?’ It’s just too nuts. It’s not enough to say it’s nuts. You have to explain why it’s so nuts.” -Terrence McKenna, 1998

Welcome to Techno-Hell. The circumstances cry out for journalism to reflect these End Times. Armageddon Prose is here to bring the pain.

Items #1, #2, and #3 on the AP agenda is the forced humbling and public flogging of a decadent ruling elite, the decentralization of power, and the deconstruction of the administrative state (a draining of the Swamp, as it were) – to be replaced with, well, almost literally anything…

After all, how could hell be any worse than where this train is headed on its current trajectory?

The issues we’ll be covering at AP include:

I have no managers, no HR departments, no institutional allegiances, no products to shill, and no party fidelity. My only loyalty is to my audience, such as it is, to whom I pledge to deliver high-octane, honest-to-God journalism for the Armageddon.