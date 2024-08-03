Often, subtlety not being an artform leftists have mastered, an individual doesn’t need to come out and explicitly state her ideological bent — feminism, in this case. Reading the tea leaves is easy as Sunday morning.

(Aside: this lady probably got paid hundreds of dollars to publish this nonsense in Business Insider. What am I doing wrong? Career advice in comments, please.)

Via Business Insider (emphasis added)

“I was seated across from a tall Spaniard dressed in black jeans and a checkered shirt. We'd "met" a few nights before on a dating app*, and I was doing my best to keep the conversation flowing. It wasn't. Spanish indie pop was blasting, which made keeping the conversation going even harder. I asked him about himself and his background, and in between the loud music, I thought I heard him say he lived with his parents and younger siblings in the suburbs. I found that a bit unusual, considering he was in his mid-30s.** We ordered several small plates to share, and at the end of our meal, he asked the waitress to split the bill in two and proceeded to tap his card to cover his share. He then waited for me to do the same. Once outside, he declared that we should go to a trendy club nearby and grabbed my hand to lead the way. I hadn't been clubbing in years and wasn't particularly up for it, but felt awkward cutting the date short as we'd barely had a chance to talk. We didn't go out together again.”

*Mistake #1: looking for meaningful relationships on dating apps, which are dumpster fires that distort any natural form of human interaction that might lead to a healthy long-term relationship.

**Apparently this lady is not aware that living with parents is common in countries outside of North America, not due to laziness or whatever but because that’s just a cultural custom that’s been ingrained for a long time.

Related: Fighting the Phantom Patriarchy: Western Media Exposes Traumas of Shopping For Fat Clothes, Sexist Air Conditioning

Continuing:

“Before Spain, I'd been living in Australia with an American roommate. It was 2013, a year after the launch of Tinder. Being from Mexico City, I was unfamiliar with American dating culture, so she coached me through my first few dates. One piece of advice she passed along was to take note if a guy didn't pay for you on the first date: It's a guy's way of letting you know that he's not interested in you romantically, she warned.”

Feminists will often simultaneously claim:

a.) I am an independent, empowered, fierce Modern Woman. I wear pristinely tailored pantsuits. I don’t need no man. Hear me roar!

b.) I must insist that my man foot the bill at dinner or else he doesn’t respect me as an empowered, independent, fierce Modern Woman.

Continuing:

“Six months into living in Spain, I was getting frustrated with the dating scene. I didn't want to go clubbing every weekend to meet someone and found that the conversations on Tinder dried up quickly. I decided to make a list of what I wanted in a partner. It included things such as ‘must be happy with his life’ and ‘needs to have time to travel with me.’ I even got specific by adding things such as ‘ideally has a master's degree.’”

“Ideally has a master’s degree.”

Amazing stuff.

How are the gentlemen of Tinder not kicking in the door to get a piece of that action?

