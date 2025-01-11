Surveying the latest transgressions against decency, morality, and humanity itself by artificial intelligence and its biological architects.

The degree to which we, the peasants, have been abused in the last several years is obviously substantial — yet will pale in comparison to what the transhumanist overlords plan to do to the useless eaters when human labor becomes obsolete to keep their machinations running, once we’re antique industrial parts.

Then it’ll be game time, meaning full-on genocide time — no more half-measures.

AI goblins posing as do-gooder nerds like Sam Altman — currently the target of a lawsuit for alleging molesting his younger sister for years starting at age three, incidentally, for whatever it’s worth — will have you believe the total usurpation of human labor is all progress, with vague promises of greater leisure time and infinitely improved productivity for the greater good.

But let’s not beat around the bush; there will be no “leisure time” for the useless eaters if the overlords have anything to say about it.

By the time the veneer of utopian Star Trek-style liberalism is lifted, their hope is it will be too late to do anything about it.

The future they envision is liable to look a lot more like Soylent Green than The Jetsons, the soundtrack will conducted by a robot.

A robo-symphony

The robot conductor dilemma is similar to that of machines playing sports: much more than aweing at the mechanics of the movements and the results they produce, people watch sports because they want to marvel at humans achieving hard-to-achieve things.

Everyone understands that, at some point, machines will inevitably be better than humans at basically anything and everything that requires a hard skill set.

But it won’t be compelling to witness.

Robots flying through the air like Michael Jordan won’t impress anyone, because it won’t be impressive but rather the predictable outcome of ever-improving engineering.

Chinese government deploys death robot for ‘law enforcement’

China is an autistic tech megalomaniac’s wet dream because there is absolutely no pretense of respect of civil liberties or anything like that; the government rolls out a death bot on wheels, and the Confucian slaves applaud with delight at the ingenuity of their masters.

If they don’t sincerely feel delight, they’ll feign it, because they know what gets sicced on them if they step out of line.

The CCP death machine in action , coming to a dystopian American city near you

Related: LAPD Gets $278,000 Robot Dog, Dallas School District Adopts Pre-Crime Surveillance Technology

AI wins diagnostic duel against human doctors

Researchers matched up human doctors against Sam Altman’s OpenAI (which, for the record, is not open-source as the name implies and as originally promised, but is now for-profit) to see how accurately they could diagnose a patient relative to each other.

The machines won.

Ergo, your new doctor is going to be an AI chatbot now because Progress™.

Via New York Times (emphasis added):

“To the researchers’ surprise, ChatGPT alone outperformed the doctors. “I was shocked,” Dr. Rodman said. The chatbot, from the company OpenAI, scored an average of 90 percent when diagnosing a medical condition from a case report and explaining its reasoning. Doctors randomly assigned to use the chatbot got an average score of 76 percent. Those randomly assigned not to use it had an average score of 74 percent. The study showed more than just the chatbot’s superior performance. It unveiled doctors’ sometimes unwavering belief in a diagnosis they made, even when a chatbot potentially suggests a better one. And the study illustrated that while doctors are being exposed to the tools of artificial intelligence for their work, few know how to exploit the abilities of chatbots. As a result, they failed to take advantage of A.I. systems’ ability to solve complex diagnostic problems and offer explanations for their diagnoses. A.I. systems should be “doctor extenders,”* Dr. Rodman said, offering valuable second opinions on diagnoses.”

I put a five-year gap between AI as “doctor extender” and dropping the “extender” addendum.

Eliminating the human empathy element really makes the whole death panel process much smoother, so Bill Gates doesn’t have to dirty his dainty hands or soil his conscience (in the unlikely event he has one) with the peasants’ blood.

Chinese tech firm to crack ‘air mobility market’, introducing flying driverless taxis in Thailand

Can’t the CCP test this stuff on their own techno-slaves?

Related: Chinese Communist Party Literally Names Its Domestic Surveillance Program 'Skynet'

Via Cities-today.com (emphasis added)

“Chinese urban air mobility (UAM) firm EHang has announced the first test run of its pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in Bangkok, Thailand. The test, which took place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in central Bangkok, marks the company’s first flight in the country after receiving regulatory approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). The company is planning further flight tests of its EH216-S model on the islands of Phuket and Koh Samui by 2025. “This demo flights marks significant progress in integrating urban air mobility (UAM) solutions into Thailand’s aviation industry,” said Suttipong Kongpool, Director, CAAT. “EHang’s EH216-S is currently the world’s only eVTOL with airworthiness certificates, and we look forward to its commercial flight operations in certain areas of Thailand next year, which will serve as a significant contribution to Thailand’s UAM roadmap development plan.” CAAT plans to open flight tests for certified eVTOLs across the country to “jointly promote the nation’s opening of low-altitude airspace and [the] air mobility market”.”

Southeast Asians already don’t drive super well; Bangkok already has one of the highest traffic fatality rates in the world.

Putting vehicles in the sky — run by a Chinese “urban air mobility firm” — isn’t going to help.

Passengers and pedestrians and people vaping on their condo balconies are for sure going to die, and then whatever corrupt Thai official took tea money to allow this monstrosity through is going to send one of his minions out to make a public apology, wai, claim that no one could have predicted the imminently predictable.

