The Branch COVIDians now have a sacrament they can perform in the sanctity of their own home, courtesy of the benevolent priests at the FDA who love them and want them to be happy.

Via FDA (emphasis added):

“Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved FluMist for self- or caregiver-administration. FluMist is approved for the prevention of influenza disease caused by influenza virus subtypes A and B in individuals 2 through 49 years of age. FluMist is sprayed into the nose and has been used safely and effectively for many years. It was initially approved by the FDA in 2003 for use in individuals 5 through 49 years of age, and in 2007, the FDA approved the use of FluMist to include children 2 through 5 years of age. It is the first vaccine to prevent influenza, more commonly known as the flu, that does not need to be administered by a health care provider.”

This exact same “safe and effective” witch’s brew, the FDA neglects to mention, was pulled in 2016 because, even by the admission of corporate state media, it “barely worked.”

Via NBC News, 2018 (emphasis added):

“FluMist, the only needle-free flu vaccine on the market, won a lukewarm recommendation from federal vaccine advisers Wednesday. The nasal spray vaccine has been off the U.S. market for two years because it barely worked against one common strain of flu in kids. The company that makes it, MedImmune, says it has reformulated the vaccine and thinks it will work better next year… There is real worry among flu experts that the poor effectiveness of flu vaccines, especially this past season, may make Americans less willing to get it*. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months get a flu vaccine every year, but fewer than half of all Americans do… “It’s better than nothing,” said Dr. Grace Lee, a professor of pediatrics at Stanford University School of medicine.”

*Consider this twisted, diseased logic: the “flu experts” aren’t worried that the garbage their sponsors are pumping out into the market doesn’t work; they’re worried that it not working is going to make people not want to get it.

Does the risk-benefit ratio of getting an alleged vaccine that likely doesn’t even contain an attenuated form of what will be the dominant strain of (ever-evolving) flu this winter make it worth it?

The answer probably depends on how many hours of pharma-funded cable news lesbians’ pontifications the respondent watches weekly.

Brian Hooker, Ph.D., Children’s Health Defense chief scientific officer, via Children's Health Defense (emphasis added):

“Live virus vaccines shed with consequences, especially to pregnant women and infants where this vaccine is contraindicated. Flu shots in general lead to myriad adverse events, including Guillain-Barré syndrome, and have led to a 4.8-fold increased incidence in non-influenza acute respiratory infections in children under age 5. It is also clear that most years, the flu shot provides minimal protection against the flu. The risks far outweigh any benefits here.”

