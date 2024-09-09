Full disclosure: I’m voting in my own poll here for Option #1. Having experience with benzodiazepines, as an armchair psychoanalyst, I believe that Mamala may have serious performance anxiety, and those little bars of liberation may help her cope. Unfortunately for her and the nation forced to listen to her musings, they are also extremely inhibitory of any sense of restraint, hence the frequent outbursts of blood-curdling hyena-like laughter and nonsensical tangents about coconut trees.

Of course, alcohol has extremely similar effects, as it targets the same GABA receptors as benzos. So it could be a problem with the drink, or some combination thereof. But she seems like more of a pharma girl to me.

Whatever she’s (allegedly) on, it definitely seems to be a central nervous system depressant as opposed to a stimulant, which the Brandon entity was clearly on whenever its rotting corpse was wheeled out for public viewing.

