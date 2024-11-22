Heartfelt Gratitude For Paid Subscribers, and Consider Supporting Armageddon Prose if You Don’t Already
Please take this not as a complaint but a reflection of reality: 2.3% of Armageddon Prose subscribers are paid. All the rest get the content for free.
Again, I’m not bitter, as I understand very well the personal financial constraints of a lot of people, having myself lived in poverty for many long years of my life.
That said, if you do have a few extra bucks every month and you appreciate the content I work hard to produce, consider a subscription for $5/month or $50/year.
Most Armageddon Prose articles are and will remain free, but a select few are reserved for paid subscribers.
Some articles in recent history available exclusively to paid subscribers:
· It’s Not Been a Banner Week For White House Propaganda
· Trendy, Diverse CIA Mascot Takes the Podcast Circuit By Storm
· I Highly Endorse Getting Yourself Tortured by a Trained Thai Massage Artist
· Notes From Exile: ‘Heart of Darkness’
· Raw Eggs: An Existential Threat?
Other ways to support Armageddon Prose include:
· Locals
· Patreon (commies that censor all my COVID and tranny stuff; it’s only a matter of time before I get banned)
As always, God bless and Godspeed.
I'm a paid subscriber. Worth every penny!