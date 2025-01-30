(Contd. from Pt. I)

LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

‘Dear God, what is that thing?” + notes on the coming tranny Holocaust

A real sci-fi hog of a tranny activist appeared recently on state media MSNBC alongside the diverse host to lament what will become of the trannies when the Orange Fascist gets his hands on them.

Via TransLash Media (emphasis added):

“In light of growing hostility and anti-trans legislation across the U.S., many transgender people are seeking safe havens —whether by relocating to more trans-friendly areas within the U.S. or by moving abroad… Trans asylum refers to the search for refuge, safety, and inclusion for transgender people; whether they are fleeing discrimination or unsafe living conditions. It can take many forms such as moving to a different city within your state, relocating to a relatively trans-friendly state like California, or moving outside of the US to countries that offer guaranteed protections for LGBTQ+ individuals… And as of this week, President Donald Trump has signed several executive orders that intensify these concerns for transgender and nonbinary people. On January 20, 2025, President Trump signed an order that mandates that the federal government recognizes only two genders – male and female – based on biological sex assigned at birth. This policy effectively eliminates federal recognition of transgender and nonbinary identities. This not only impacts access to gender-affirming care and appropriate facilities, but also the processing of legal documents and anti-discrimination protections for transgender individuals.”

Tranny activists and Social Justice™ people in general have a knack for looking like the sea-creatures from Star Wars: Episode I — which, for the record, was one of the worst movies ever made until the latest batch of Star Wars came out and Princess Leia became a flying lesbian immune to the ravages of space with witchlike powers of flight that for some reason she never employed until post-menopause to save her dyke lover.

The only conclusion we can draw from these horrific displays is that these people go out of their way to make themselves as aesthetically displeasing as possible while requiring that the world embrace them as beautiful, empowered heroes of the culture war.

It wouldn’t surprise me if this was some kind of sexual fetish power move that they touched themselves too alone at night: how ugly can I make myself, inside and out, and force liberal white women to still grovel at my feet for fear of what might happen to them if they point out the emperor has no clothes?

Slovakia cuts funding for tranny activists: literal genocide

Mind you, Slovakia isn’t rounding up trannies to send them to work camps, yet — the government is simply denying groomers the public resources they demand to turn the nation’s children into lobotomized eunuchs with penises fashioned out of their own forearm flesh by “doctors” who “affirm” them.

Via LifeSiteNews (emphasis added):

“Despite the fact that many aspects of the LGBT agenda – especially the transgender agenda – are scarcely a decade old, the progressive establishments of Europe, including the EU and much of the mainstream agenda, are relentless in their attempts to “enshrine” the LGBT agenda as central to the new European identity… A similar culture war has been brewing this year in Slovakia, and the mainstream press is out in full force to shape the public narrative. The focus of this battle is Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova, the 53-year-old TV anchor who took office in October 2024 and has proclaimed herself a “defender of Slovak culture and nothing else.” Stating that she opposes “LGBT ideology,” Le Monde recently reported, she has “dismissed several heads of public institutions” including “the director of the Slovak National Theatre, Matej Drlicka, and the director of the Slovak National Gallery, Alexandra Kusa, on the spot.” Simkovicova stated that both were engaged in “progressive-liberal political activism” that was out of line with the government’s “cultural program” and promised that the Slovak government will not give “a cent” to LGBT groups. She subsequently removed a number of government subsidies that were flowing to LGBT organizations. It is important to note that the government is establishing that they do not see LGBT ideology as part of Slovak culture and that, as such, groups who push this ideology are not entitled to public – that is to say, taxpayer – dollars. But according to the press, this amounts to something resembling a crackdown. According to the Citizen Tribune on December 12: “I am frustrated and very angry about the way culture is being destroyed and organizations are falling apart,” Svetlana Fialova, a 39-year-old visual artist and lecturer, told AFP. “What is happening in Slovakia is … what is happening in Georgia, Hungary and other countries, where people who collaborate and play to Russian tunes* are coming to power and trying to suppress democracy** and culture.””

The absolute horror.

The literal violence.

The genocide.

*The Russianness. Please understand, bigot: not wanting theater nerd pedophiles to fondle your children for Equity™ means you’re a Russian stooge.

**The anti-Democracy™ fascism.

Related: Study: Transgenders Have 4.5 Times Higher Rate of Psychiatric Illness Than Normies

Baritone tranny gets misgendered at a winery, makes a TikTok for attention

This gentleman — whose idea of becoming a lady is kind of growing his hair out to cover up his male pattern baldness, as the X reuploader notes — has a deeper voice than I do.

Which is probably why he got “misgendered” and not because of a transphobic conspiracy by the waitstaff as he implies.

Because I’m dedicated to getting to the bottom of these trannies and their nonsense like a bloodhound on the scent for you people, after looking up his Instagram, it becomes apparent that this gentleman — whose testosterone-chiseled jawline prohibits him from ever passing as a woman, let me just note, which he made a whole video promising to fix via “facial feminization surgery” — has made a career out of visiting restaurants, getting himself “misgendered,” then complaining about it on the internet for clout and money and a warm, comfortable spot on the victimhood hierarchy that he wouldn’t otherwise have as a cisgender white male demon or even just a normal gay, the ultimate bane of Social Justice™ light.

Related: Transgender Duo ‘Makes History’ on Victoria’s Secret Catwalk

He’s the latest in a long line of tranny activists who insist they are women, only to keep on dating women as “lesbians,” which is a real head-scratcher.

The first of its kind was notorious “date me and suck on my lady penis or you’re a bigot” influencer Riley Dennis.

