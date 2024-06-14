“Here comes an avalanche of [Climate Change™] bullshit.” -Marla Singer

‘Depopulation by pandemic’: The WEF Way

Via The Counter Signal: (emphasis added):

“In a tweet that has since been deleted, Bill McGuire, a professor at the WEF-funded University College London, posted a controversial message, suggesting that a deadly pandemic leading to the depopulation of billions is the only means to combat global warming. The far-left professor tweeted, ‘If I am brutally honest, the only realistic way I see emissions falling as fast as they need to, to avoid catastrophic #climate breakdown, is the culling of the human population by a pandemic with a very high fatality rate.’ Following the backlash for his polarizing statement, McGuire attempted to rephrase his original message in another tweet.”

WEF Bill later attempted to reframe his call for human depopulation by clarifying that he was advocating reduced economic activity, not population— despite literally calling in no uncertain for a high-fatality-rate pandemic to “cull” the human population.

https://x.com/ProfBillMcGuire/status/1789692038033645891

It’s like they don’t even try with the gaslighting anymore. For Christ’s sake, if you’re going to insult the rabble’s intelligence, put a little effort into it, Bill. Make us believe you’re the true übermensch you fancy yourself with that fine argumentation.

(Another) study suggests killing your dogs for Climate Change™

I am, for Kafkaesque reasons, on many strange mass email lists, none of which I ever signed up for and have no idea how I got on.

These include Nancy Pelosi’s office, which regularly demands in hysterical tones in BOLD RED UNDERLINED UPPERCASE FONT that I wire her money ASAP to save Democracy™ from the Bad Orange Man. I also hear from time to time from various African royalty diaspora who need my help to regain their illegally confiscated fortunes, etc.

This one was in my inbox recently:

“Hi Ben, I hope this message finds you well. I'm reaching out to share a compelling new study published by Daily Dog Stuff that sheds light on the significant carbon footprint of pet ownership in the United States for 2024. The report reveals some eye-opening statistics about CO2 emissions from dogs and cats by state, and the broader environmental impact of our pets. Given your focus on climate change, I believe this information will resonate with you and your audience.”

The gentleman from Daily Dog Stuff, who apparently knows me on a first-name, basis graciously included a link to the study about what evil the animals are perpetrating against the environment.

Via Daily Dog Stuff (emphasis added):

“We live in an increasingly eco-conscious world where consumers make more environmentally friendly purchasing decisions than ever. But there's one area of modern life that many people in the United States fail to realize contributes to their overall carbon footprint: Pet ownership. Estimates suggest that dogs and cats alone are responsible for a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions related to animal agriculture. The impact is more significant than most realize, adding tens of millions of tons of greenhouse emissions every year. While science is still divided about the true effect of owning cats and dogs on climate change, there's no denying that caring for an animal substantially increases one's carbon footprint in many ways… Cats and dogs contribute to emissions in many ways, including manufacturing processes for every item they use. The biggest offender is a pet's diet. Commercial dog and cat food is among the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. Cats and dogs eat an estimated 20 percent of the world's meat and fish*. One study found that cats and dogs alone are responsible for 30 percent of the total environmental impact of meat consumption in the United States.”

*20 percent of the global supply of meat, and they don’t even contribute a red cent to Blackrock’s bottom line!

I don’t know where this goes from here other than a mass roundup campaign to ship the beloved house pets of America off to a FEMA concentration camp where “work will set them free.”

Vegan Lady Hitler would certainly approve.

‘Wildly emotional’ Climate Change™ lib goes full intersectional feminist

It’s not just unhinged ultra-libs with graduate degrees in African Non-Binary Diaspora Film Studies or whatever who peddle this kind of stuff. Canadian MPs work themselves up into a performative Social Justice™ tizzy too, for the Womb of Gaia, and for Equity™!

“I want to start off by addressing one of the comments that was made by the witnesses around ‘climate hysterics’… Climate emergencies are not gender neutral. The degradation of ecosystems disproportionately impacts women and girls, and I am wildly emotional… [Climate change] is the existential crisis of our time. And to hear that asking for high ambition is climate hysteria, that makes me wildly emotional, absolutely... When I think about my womb and the two children that I bore from that womb and what future we are leaving them, I am wildly emotional… We need to think about the intersection of gender and the climate crisis.”

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1796107885002314133

Related: Hillary Claims Climate Change™ Targets Pregnant Women

How many cats is Laurel Collins with the frazzled hair going to own by the age of 40? How many cats is the Vegan Lady Hitler going to have to excavate from her basement for the Kitty Death Camps?

Where might have Laurel Collins gotten the “climate crisis is not gender neutral” talking point?

Via UN Women (emphasis added):

“Historically, climate change scientists, researchers and policymakers have struggled with how to make the vital connections between gender, social equity, and climate change. As more and more data and research reveal their clear correlation, it’s time to talk about the disparate impacts of climate change and the linkages between women’s empowerment and effective, global climate action… The climate crisis is not ‘gender neutral’. Women and girls experience the greatest impacts of climate change, which amplifies existing gender inequalities and poses unique threats to their livelihoods, health, and safety.”

It’s really super awesome for the people of Canada that their elected representatives are advocating policy based on the unhinged pseudoscience peddled by an unaccountable offshore supranational technocracy, eh?

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter and Locals.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via insta-tip jar.