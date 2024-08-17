I have previously stated that I would never endorse Trump or promote his candidacy until he admits his culpability in COVID (Operation Warp Speed), repents, and pledges vigorous action to bring the guilty parties to justice (I prefer summary executions) while putting mechanisms in place to make sure it can’t happen again.

So far he hasn’t done any of that, which is not surprising.

The only exception I will make for this position, which I will adhere to, is if he were to pledge to put RFK Jr. in charge of the HHS, the CDC, or some such governmental body.

Moral concerns aside, the political benefit of making a deal is astronomical, given that RFK is polling at 4% in a block of swing states that Trump absolutely needs and that he won’t be credited with winning unless it’s by a landslide due to election fraud.

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

“Former President Donald Trump gains an edge in critical swing states on Vice President Kamala Harris in a hypothetical six-way race that includes Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other candidates, according to a new poll. A Data for Progress survey last month found Trump and Harris tied at 49% support among likely voters in the battleground states — but the former president surges ahead by 1 percentage point, 46% to 45%, when four other candidates are put on the 2024 ballots. The race between the Republican nominee and the presumptive Democratic nominee in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada is complicated by voters’ support for Kennedy Jr. (4%), Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver (0%), Green Party candidate Jill Stein (1%) and independent candidate Cornel West (1%).”

RFK officials reportedly tried to strike such an endorsement deal in exchange for administrative power with the Karamel-uh entity’s team, which they rebuffed for obvious reasons (not wanting to piss of their donors).

Via CNN (emphasis added):

“Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign reached out to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to arrange a meeting about a possible role in her administration if he drops out of the race and endorses her, a Kennedy campaign official and a Democratic official told CNN. The approach from Kennedy’s team occurred last week, and no meeting between the two candidates materialized, the Kennedy campaign official told CNN. The effort to meet comes weeks after Kennedy and former President Donald Trump met in person during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where the two discussed a possible role for Kennedy in a potential Trump administration in exchange for an endorsement. Kennedy campaign staff also attempted to reach out to intermediaries for Ron Klain, former White House chief of staff for President Joe Biden, but those efforts were fruitless, the Kennedy campaign official said.”

