Whatever goodwill Trump garnered with his first day’s avalanche of executive orders has largely been neutralized, and certainly outshined, by his now-infamous stunt with the creepiest trio of out-of-touch billionaire tech sociopaths one could possibly assemble for a single event — who make Elon Musk look like Joe Six-Pack Football Fan Taxpayer Bricklayer.

He may not realize or fully appreciate what he’s done to alienate his base, which was already, to be diplomatic, extremely skeptical of how he would approach the bio-terrorists in government and industry currently leading humanity to annihilation and dystopia — many, would argue, on purpose for depopulation purposes.

Or maybe he doesn’t care because he’ll be done anyway after this term.

Or maybe all of that tech oligarch campaign support came with a price tag.

Or maybe he’s got a proverbial gun to his head.

Whatever the reason, the condescendingly named “Stargate Project” — meant to appeal to mouth-breathers’ sci-fi sensibilities — is clearly not what MAHA voted for.

Others have elaborated on why the “AI is going to generate mRNA cancer vaccines within 48 hours of a cancer diagnosis” pitch is marketing bullshit, and why the sleazeballs hawking it aren’t to be trusted, so I won’t belabor the point here.

Rather, why did he do it, and what can we learn from this to titrate our expectations of what he’s going to do with his second term?

A few possible reasons:

· Trump is a notorious germophobe (which is why the Hillary Clinton/CIA conspiracy theory from the #Russiagate era that Putin had Trump on tape being urinated on by a Moscow prostitute that served as blackmail was nonsense on its face). Presumably, then, he might also be worried about other non-infectious diseases like cancer, particularly given his advanced age.

· Trump’s campaign got bankrolled by tech oligarchs unlike any in modern history. They didn’t do that for nothing; presumably, deals were made either implicitly or explicitly that autistic tech sociopaths were going to have carte blanche.

· Trump is very famously easily impressed by extreme wealth and accolades, which is why his meeting with Bill Gates that reportedly went swimmingly, according to Gates, should have surprised no one.

· There is some under-the-table angle in it for him financially.

· He really has been convinced that AI is going to make mRNA “cancer vaccines” — another silly and condescending term — that produce the promised results because he doesn’t know or care how this stuff works and he gets bullshit whispered into his ear non-stop by grifters

Of course, although I’m not one who believes motivations don’t matter at all, at some point asking why becomes a philosophical road to nowhere; he did it, he’s evidently going to do nothing to rein in the mRNA profiteers death-marching us into disease and death, and now we’re going to have to live with the consequences as guinea pigs in a global transhumanist experience when bird flu drops and a magic cure appears on the market six months later that everyone is forced to take at gunpoint by corporate and state and local-level government fiat (in blue areas, at least) or starve alone in their homes.

But at least he got us out of the WHO, right? comes the chorus of MAGA apologists and die-hards.

To which I say: At least he did that. Sure.

And possibly a ban on gain-of-function research (excluding private-sector firms, excluding bird flu), if anonymous sources leaking to the Wall Street Journal are to be trusted.

Gift-horses, mouths, etc.

Yes, Trump can be influenced to do good things. But what a hell of a double-edged sword that is — hence the reason the real war for the soul of the nation is, and always was, who has Trump’s ear while he’s in the White House.

