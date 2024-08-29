Today in deep, pathological irony, we have “White Fragility” author Robin DiAngelo outed for allegedly plagiarizing diverse scholars in her so-called academic work.

Here, I mean “diverse scholars” in the literal sense of the word, not as the snarky internet colloquialism used to describe mobs of Persons of Color™ youth running amok in movie theaters or malls or diversity festivals or whatever.

Via Washington Free Beacon (emphasis added):

“Robin DiAngelo, the best-selling author of White Fragility, is a big believer in citing minorities. In an "accountability" statement on her website, which makes repeated reference to her Ph.D., DiAngelo, 67, tells "fellow white people" that they should "always cite and give credit to the work of BIPOC people who have informed your thinking." It doesn't matter if their contribution is just a few words. "When you use a phrase or idea you got from a BIPOC person," DiAngelo says, referring to black, indigenous, and other people of color, "credit them."”

The Revolution eating itself is always an awesome spectacle to behold.

Continuing:

“According to a complaint filed last week with the University of Washington, where DiAngelo received her Ph.D. in multicultural education, she plagiarized several scholars—including two minorities—in her doctoral thesis. The 2004 dissertation, "Whiteness in Racial Dialogue: A Discourse Analysis," lifts two paragraphs from an Asian-American professor, Northeastern University's Thomas Nakayama, and his coauthor, Robert Krizek, without proper attribution, omitting quotation marks and in-text citations. DiAngelo also lifts material from Stacey Lee, an Asian-American professor of education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in which Lee summarizes the work of a third scholar, David Theo Goldberg.”

The complaint.

DiAngelo is a big proponent of something called “accountability,” which means (for white people exclusively) unending self-flagellation at the altar of intersectional feminism for the benefit of their genetically superior mastas.

Via robindiangelo.com (emphasis added):

“Accountability within antiracist work is the understanding that what I profess to value must be demonstrated in action, and the validity of that action is determined by Black, Indigenous and Peoples of Color. Accountability requires trust, transparency, and action. As a white person seeking to be accountable, I must continually ask myself, “How do I know how I am doing?” To answer this question, I need to check in and find out. I can do this in several ways, including: by directly asking Black, Indigenous, and Peoples of Color with whom I have trusting relationships and who have agreed to offer me this feedback; talking to other white people who have an antiracist framework; reading the work of Black, Indigenous and Peoples of Color who have told us what they want and need (this work is easy to find and many racial justice educators have good resource lists on their websites) and; engaging in the exercises Black, Indigenous and Peoples of Color provide in online classes and workbooks. Ultimately it is for Black, Indigenous and Peoples of Color to decide if I am actually behaving in antiracist ways. When I find that I am out of alignment, I need to do what is necessary and try to repair the situation. And yes, the more experience and practice I have in antiracist work the more thoughtfully I will be able to use the feedback I receive.”

“What is necessary” “to repair the situation” in this case, as in every case, for Social Justice™ people is unlikely to involve a sincere apology and a renunciation of her lucrative career, but rather blaming white people somehow through sophistic jiujitsu for forcing her to commit her crimes against Diversity™.

Let’s see what she comes up with.

