America’s most notorious and unsavory mule dyke, Hillary Clinton, refuses to go away after her humiliating and rightly career-ending defeat at the hands of a political novice real estate mogul in 2016.

Just last week, Clinton was on corporate media calling for “criminal penalties” levied against domestic terrorists for spreading something called “misinformation.”

Related: Hillary Clinton Demands ‘Criminal Penalties’ for Americans to Deter ‘Misinformation’

As of a couple of days ago, she’s outdone herself yet again.

Via Mediate (emphasis added):

“The former secretary of state joined CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Friday to promote her new book Something Lost, Something Gained, and Smerconish at one point honed in on chapters where Clinton discussed social media and its negative effects on people, especially youths. Clinton argued it’s clearer than ever that social media content ups anxiety and depression in kids and people are “addicted” to it. Clinton called for Congress to step in and the repeal of Section 230, 1 1996 telecommunications law that provides limited immunity for legal liability for internet platforms.”

From the horse’s mouth:

“We need national action and sadly, our Congress has been dysfunctional when it comes to addressing these threats to our children. So you’re absolutely right. This should be at the top of every legislative, political agenda. There should be a lot of things done. We should be, in my view, repealing something called section 230, which gave platforms on the internet immunity because they were thought to be just pass-throughs, that they shouldn’t be judged for the content that is posted. But we now know that that was an overly simple view, that if the platforms, whether it’s Facebook or Twitter or X or Instagram or TikTok, whatever they are, if they don’t moderate and monitor the content we lose total control and it’s not just the social and psychological effects it’s real harm, it’s child porn and threats of violence, things that are terribly dangerous.”

In a similar totalitarian outburst last week, unelected Climate Change™ Commissar John Kerry went full Mao in front of his overlords at the WEF.

Related: WATCH: John Kerry at WEF Literally Calls for End of First Amendment Speech Rights

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw