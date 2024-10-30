Insufferable thespian Froot Loop Dylan Mulvaney gets to prance around in front of cameras cosplaying femininity with impunity — worse, with corporate sponsorship — yet God forbid you wear blackface and sunglasses at night to pay homage to Stevie Wonder, which would be both racist and ableist.

Such is the ethos of the Social Justice™ banshees who don’t want the Deplorables to ever have any fun whatsoever, even on the most fun holiday of the year.

Let’s survey the 2024 battlefield.

Half of Americans say dressing up as Native American unacceptable, only 39% approve of non-trannies going as trannies

Obviously, being a protected class, trannies are free to dress up as whatever they like, including non-trannies, with 100% immunity from reproach.

But the shoe on the other foot is a hate crime.

The poll also found only one-third of respondents approve of blackface.

Via YouGov (emphasis added):

“Spooky season is upon us. With Halloween nearing, a new YouGov survey asked Americans about their Halloween costumes and whether they find certain costumes — such as a costume with a realistic gun or other weapon, or a cultural costume worn by someone who is not of that culture — to be acceptable or unacceptable… Majorities of Americans say the following are acceptable Halloween costumes: a woman dressing up as a man (69%), a man dressing up as a woman (65%), a child dressing up in a cultural costume if they are not part of that culture (62%), and an adult dressing up in a cultural costume if they are not part of that culture (56%). Fewer say it is acceptable for a non-Native American person to dress as a Native American person (52%), for a person who is not transgender to dress as a transgender person (39%), for a person to wear a costume with a realistic-looking gun or other weapon (34%), or for a white person to wear black-face makeup in order to appear as a Black person (33%).”

Liberal cuck issues groveling apology for dressing up as ghost in white sheet when he was ten years old

Sad!

Via Turlock Journal (emphasis added):

“I confess. Somewhere out there a photo may exist of me wearing a white sheet. Before someone finds it and posts it on Twitter causing the floodgates of indignation du jour to open up promoting the hordes of anonymous snap judgement protectors of political correctness to post away demanding my head for wearing the preferred garment of the Ku Klux Klan, let me explain. It was Halloween. I was 10 years old. I weighed as much as I do today but was 14 inches shorter meaning one size fits all costumes weren’t true in my case. My mom raising four kids on her own wasn’t exactly flush with money. So we dug through the bowels of the linen closet to find the oldest bedsheet available that mom could justify cutting two holes for eyes out of it… This is why you should be very, very careful about your children this Halloween. The biggest fear you should have as a parent should not be razor blades in candy (the thing urban myths are made of), distracted drivers, or your kid eating enough Halloween candy to ultimately pay for your family dentist’s next trip to Hawaii. Instead, it might just be what your child wears as a costume could derail their chances of getting into college or destroy their career 30 years down the road.”

‘Badass feminist’ costumes

Via Refinery 29 (emphasis added)

“Halloween: It’s the best of times and the worst of times, especially if you’re a socially conscious feminist. On the one hand, you’ve got candy and dressing up — in the comfort of your own home, of course — which are awesome things that many people are down to enjoy. On the other hand, well, something about “dressing up” seems to bring out the worst impulses in a lot of people. Just look at the racially insensitive “costumes” that pop up every year. So what’s a fun-loving, costume-appreciating feminist to do? We did the vetting for you and rounded up a bunch of great costume ideas for your stay-at-home Halloween celebrations. From Simone Biles to Beyoncé, these suggestions will save you the trouble of figuring out which costumes best show off your passion for gender equality.”

The list of options available to women to celebrate their bravery and stunnigness or whatever include Latinx icon AOC, that soccer lesbian with the purple hair, that Star Wars sequel chick (also probably a lesbian) who helped ruin the franchise, the Harry Potter ginger, and a human-sized vulva.

How many children will the Brandon entity fondle for Halloween this year?

Last year, the therapy industry got a couple of dozen new lifelong customers whose parents filed in line to wait to have the alleged president fondle them as a kind of neoliberal rite. The lucky ones, if they were young enough, might just be able to block it out.

I haven’t seen anything on the schedule yet for this year’s festivities, so let’s hope Brandon got his fill of child-sniffing and squeezing in to tide him through his term.

