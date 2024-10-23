Everyone’s favorite pseudo-populist retarded Cajun gargoyle — “everyone” being the Deep State managers who run MSNBC and seemingly have him on every other day to offer anachronistic and frequently empirically wrong political opinions — appeared yesterday to call for, on national television, armed insurrection in the event Trump defeats the Karamel-uh entity in two weeks.

Carville is concerned as well about what Donald Trump will do to the MOCs (Males of Color) once he assumes office — because, apparently, his former boss who signed the 1994 Crime Bill and put nonviolent drug offenders in prison for life and his wife who called black children “super-predators” who need to be “brought to heel” were so good to them… or something.

Whatever — just get back on the Democrat plantation, MOCs! Masta’s on the ballot!

Via Slay News (emphasis added):

“Veteran Democrat strategist James Carville has appeared on national television and warned the American people President Donald Trump is planning to arrest all “males of color” if he wins the election. In addition, Carville, who served as the lead strategist on Bill Clinton’s winning 1992 presidential campaign, called for leftists to launch an armed uprising if Trump beats Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The former Clinton strategist also pushed the false claim that Trump has publicly stated he will “use the military to arrest political enemies” and wants “to get rid of the Constitution.”… “People want to know about [Harris’ polling] weakness among males of color,” Carville said. “Okay? He’s gonna arrest all of ya,” he claimed… The Democrat operative then compared the current political environment to pre-WWII and pre-Civil War times. “When the Republic was threatened, people picked up arms and answered the call,” Carville said. “Or, you know, in 1965 in the middle of the Civil Rights movement, I think people decided they were gonna take matters into their own hands and create a better country and that’s what I hope we do here in the next few weeks,” he finished.”

It sounds an awful lot to me like what is happening here is James begging publicly for Trump to give him the nonviolent J6 granny “domestic terrorist” treatment.

I myself am more partial to the guillotine for creatures such as him (following all due process granted to the defendant, obviously; we don’t promote vigilante justice), but if we must conduct ourselves in a civilized 21st-century manner, the DC gulag is the next best thing for him.

This brand of election-denial rhetoric has become commonplace on the left over the course of the last year as the Deep State has seen its lawfare, character assassination attempts, literal assassination attempts, etc. fail to produce the desired results.

Jamie Raskin, earlier this year, floated nullifying the election results via the 14th Amendment, which according to his own logic would create “civil war conditions” in America and then require instituting martial law to quell the uprising.

Via The Federalist (emphasis added):

“If you listen to U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the real insurrection will be led by Democrats and it will begin on Jan. 6, 2025 — should the American people dare to elect former President Donald Trump president again. In a video clip making the rounds Monday on social media, the far left firebrand laments what he characterizes as a lazy U.S. Supreme Court interfering with the Democratic Party’s plan to interfere with the 2024 election. “And so [the court] want to kick it to Congress, so it’s going to be up to us on Jan. 6, 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified,” Raskin said in a panel discussion on Feb. 17, as the Supreme Court was mulling the constitutionality of the leftist Colorado secretary of state’s use of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to remove Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot. “And then we need bodyguards for everybody and civil war conditions all because nine justices — not all of them, but these justices who have not many cases to look at every year, not much work to do, have a huge staff, great protection — simply do not want to do their job and interpret what the great 14th Amendment means,” Raskin declared at a Washington, D.C. bookstore gathering of self-important leftists.”

