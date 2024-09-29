This election, Deep State goblin John Kerry explains at the World Economic Forum, will determine whether he and his comrades can garner “enough votes” to “hammer” the First Amendment “out of existence.”

“I think the dislike of and anguish over social media is just growing and growing and growing. And it’s part of our problem, particularly in democracies, in terms of building consensus around any issue. It’s really hard to govern today… The referees we used to have to determine what’s a fact and what isn’t a fact have kind of been eviscerated to a certain degree. And people go and people self-select where they go for their news and for their information, and then you just get into a vicious cycle. So it’s really, really hard, much harder to build consensus today than at any time in the 45 or 50 years I’ve been involved in this. And there’s a lot of discussion now about how you curb those entities in order to guarantee that you’re going to have some accountability on facts, etcetera. But look, if people go to only one source, and the source they go to is sick and has an agenda, and they’re putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to just hammer it out of existence. So what you need, what we need, is to win the ground, win the right to govern by, hopefully, winning enough votes that you’re free to be able to implement change.”