Cenk Uygur, AKA The Brown Buffalo, as he is alternately affectionately known, continues his delusional quixotic quest to prove he could beat up a jiujitsu black belt and lifelong top-tier martial artist.

This has been going on since 2021, when Cenk claimed he would “end” Joe Rogan if they ever got into a ring.

(The Young Turks were among the most vocal proponents of vaxx mandates during the pandemic, a stance they have not apologized for despite the reams of evidence that they were a sham from the start.)

Via Newsweek (emphasis added):

“Cenk Uygur has said he could beat Joe Rogan in a fight, claiming it would be the easiest $1,000 he would ever make. Although the political commentator's remark is unlikely to lead to a celebrity boxing match, Uygur did spar with fans of the podcast giant on Twitter on Thursday night, after he criticized Rogan's stance on COVID vaccinations. The host of The Young Turks podcast wrote: "To all the loser @joerogan fans crying over my attack on his 'freedom' hypocrisy & stupidity, are you guys part of the crew or do you kiss his ass for fun? I thought he was a big boy who could handle himself. "If he doesn't like my free speech, he can grow a pair & defend himself." This prompted one fan to suggest that Uygur call Rogan a loser to his face for $1,000. "I'll make a 1000 dollar donation to your trash network or your charity of choice to see you call Rogan who is not only the most successful podcast in history but also a black belt in mixed martial arts, a loser to his face," the fan tweeted. Uygur then sent social media users into raptures by replying that he would accept the offer and could take Rogan in a fight—even though he thought the idea was "incredibly dumb."”

https://x.com/i_misterm_i/status/1443646043980193798

He apparently learned nothing from the public humiliation that rained down on him for his unearned self-confidence, having recently doubled down on his claim that he could kick Rogan’s ass — because, he explains, he’s a “brawler” and he wrestled in high school 40 years ago.

He also magnanimously grants himself 92% odds that he could beat up Alex Jones, which is more plausible than the Rogan claim but also dubious.

One must wonder why Cenk didn’t take the opportunity to lay the smackdown on Jones back in 2016 when the Texas maverick and his sidekick, Roger Stone, stormed the Young Turks’ set at the RNC convention.

