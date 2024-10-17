Without the slightest hint of irony or shame, the state propagandists over at MSNBC are pearl-clutching about what Trump might do to his political opponents — including, can you imagine, prosecuting them on trumped-up charges?

Well, butter my biscuits and call me Sally!

Who has ever heard of such a thing?

Via NBC News (emphasis added):

“Former President Donald Trump doubled down Tuesday on his remarks over the weekend referring to Democrats as the “enemy from within.” During a taped town hall of all-women voters in Cumming, Georgia, with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, the host asked Trump about his “enemy from within” comment, which he made during the network’s “Sunday Morning Futures” this past weekend. During that interview, Trump told host Maria Bartiromo that California Rep. Adam Schiff and other Democrats were “lunatics” and a bigger threat to the U.S. than foreign adversaries like Russia or China. “I always say, we have two enemies,” Trump said, adding: “We have the outside enemy, and then we have the enemy from within, and the enemy from within, in my opinion, is more dangerous than China, Russia and all these countries.” He also suggested that the military could be called in to handle any unrest on Election Day from "radical left lunatics."* Trump doubled down on those comments during his Tuesday night town hall, also calling Democrats “evil” and “dangerous.” “They’re Marxists and communists and fascists, and they’re sick,” Trump added. “We have China, we have Russia, we have all these countries. If you have a smart president, they can all be handled. The more difficult are, you know, the Pelosis, these people, they’re so sick and they’re so evil,” Trump said. The town hall airs at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Vice President Kamala Harris has used Trump’s comments against him this week, calling a second Trump term “dangerous” at a Pennsylvania rally and releasing an ad titled “Enemy Within.” Harris called Trump “increasingly unstable and unhinged,” saying he plans to use the military against American citizens and is “out for unchecked power*.””

*This is particularly rich, given that the Biden-Harris DoD just this past month released an updated directive, which I reported on here and which got picked up by Ron Paul and RFK Jr., provisioning itself with unconstitutional new authorities to deploy lethal force against American citizens as deemed appropriate by commanders in “emergency” situations — whatever that term means and however it’s defined.

Where does one begin to dig into this feast if irony and projection?

Not only is Trump currently under indictment for multiple phony charges conjured without precedent by corrupt DAs and federal prosecutors.

Not only is my close personal friend an inch away from being tossed in prison, currently on house arrest, for nonviolently entering the capitol building in DC on January 6th — “the worst attack on our democracy since Pearl Harbor” — after being ushered in by police and leading a recital of the national anthem.

But, time and again, the Democrats and the Deep State they serve have, ever since Trump took office in 29016, consistently ramped up calls to prosecute their political opponents, including siccing the military on them.

Via Newsweek, October 2023:

“The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump's army of MAGA followers. The challenge for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the primary federal agency charged with law enforcement, is to pursue and prevent what it calls domestic terrorism without direct reference to political parties or affiliations*—even though the vast majority of its current "anti-government" investigations are of Trump supporters, according to classified data… From the president down, the Biden administration has presented Trump and MAGA as an existential threat to American democracy and talked up the risk of domestic terrorism and violence associated with the 2024 election campaign. "Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the very soul of this country," President Biden tweeted last September, the first time that he explicitly singled out the former president. "MAGA Republicans aim to question not only the legitimacy of past elections but elections being held now and into the future," Biden said.”

The Brandon entity’s handlers, to further drive home the point, sent him out on September 11th to warn about the threat of “domestic terrorists” — an unsubtle gesture of hostility to liken MAGA to the Islamic jihadists that the military engaged with in the Middle East during the forever-wars of the last twenty years:

“Today, our intelligence community has recently assessed in a declassified memo that al-Qaeda threat from Afghanistan and Pakistan has reached a historic low… Terrorism, including political and ideological violence, is the opposite of all we stand for as a nation that settles our differences peacefully, under the rule of law… Today, we can look across the country and around the world and see anger and fear in places many of you have been stationed before. The rising tide of hatred and extremism and political violence — it’s more important than ever that we come together around the principle of American democracy, regardless of our political backgrounds.”

