I’ve tried in earnest, and failed, to suss out whatever tangential logical connection there might be in the warped minds of the local council between an enormous North-Korean-dictator-style likeness of a baby erected in a town square and Climate Change™.

Related: The Social Engineers Make Everything Ugly on Purpose to Demoralize You

So far, all I’ve been made to understand is that children are encouraged to “sing and speak” to the baby monster about their deepest Climate Change™ fears — the byproduct of whatever propaganda they are fed in public school — to raise something called awareness.

Via Daily Star (emphasis added):

“Folk were freaked out when a 'creepy' puppet of a giant baby that looks like a 27ft Chucky doll turned up in their town’s square. The figure - called 'Lilly’ - was installed in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, by the local council to encourage schoolchildren to talk about the environment. Officials recorded what kids said to the baby and plan to broadcast their remarks from its mouth at an event next month. But locals have been left horrified by the puppet which opens and closes its eyes and resembles the serial killer doll in the Child’s Play horror movie series… Rochdale Borough Council said it was `lucky the baby is a puppet’ or she `would be upset’ by the criticism. "This is an event for young children and they love her, the response has been fantastic,"’ the authority added. Officials said schoolchildren who visited the puppet sang and spoke to it about their feelings on the climate crisis and how they plan to look after nature. The recordings will be played back when the puppet stars at an environmental arts festival at Hollingworth Lake Country Park on October 24.”

https://x.com/RochdaleCouncil/status/1838642425184633124

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

“One person told BBC Radio Manchester they had “never seen anything like this in Rochdale before”, while another said the baby was reminiscent of the 1990 sci-fi comedy sequel Honey, I Blew Up the Kid. They said: “I came around the corner and I thought: ‘It’s just creepy with its eyes shut, never mind open.’”… The three-day Wild Wanders event is funded by Arts Council England and the Garfield Weston Foundation. The council described it as a “family friendly outdoor environmental arts event, raising awareness of the climate crisis while encouraging visitors to think positively about what they can do to make the world a better place for future generations”.”

Related: Hillary Claims ‘Climate Change’ Killed 500,000 Last Year, ‘Particularly Pregnant Women’

I don’t know for sure how relevant this is, but the sponsoring organization, the Arts Council England, was founded by none other than John Maynard Keynes, how of the Keynesian school of economics that has been weaponized to justify the now-nearly-complete merger of corporate and state power in the name of managing the economy.

Via Wikpedia (emphasis added):

“Arts Council England is an arm's length non-departmental public body of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. It is also a registered charity. It was formed in 1994 when the Arts Council of Great Britain was divided into three separate bodies for England, Scotland and Wales. The arts funding system in England underwent considerable reorganisation in 2002 when all of the regional arts boards were subsumed into Arts Council England and became regional offices of the national organisation… The Arts Council of Great Britain was created in 1946 by Royal Charter on the initiative of John Maynard Keynes.”

Related: Study: The Science™ Pins Climate Change™ on Human Breathing

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw