“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” -Founding Fathers, noted domestic terrorists

There’s a lot to shudder at regarding the Karamel-uh entity’s VP pick: he’s a groomer; he’s a COVID totalitarian; he’s a fake war hero.

But his anti-constitutional free speech take is the worst of them all because, if he got his way, he would preclude us from talking about all of the above. Free speech is the essential prerequisite for challenging state power and exposing its abuses, which is why he hates it.

Walz on free speech, in 2022, transcribed via Reason:

“[MSNBC host Maria Teresa] KUMAR: … and what you will do to ensure that there are penalties for that? WALZ: Yes. Years ago, it was the little things, telling people to vote the day after the election. And we kind of brushed them off. Now we know it's intimidation at the ballot box. It's undermining the idea that mail-in ballots aren't legal. I think we need to push back on this. There's no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, and especially around our democracy. Tell the truth, where the voting places are, who can vote, who's able to be there…”

Where the hell is the ACLU? They should be all over this like flies on shit.

They won’t be, of course, because their primary mission in the 21st century is ensuring 24/7 state-provided abortion on demand and cutting six-year-olds’ genitals off or — in the case of girls, to cut flesh on their forearms to fashion rotting appendages out of them and call them “penises” — all to protect the sacred right of the medical system to manufacture customers for life.

Via Middle Tennessee State University Free Speech Center (emphasis added):

“The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) states as its mission the protection and preservation of First Amendment rights, equal protection under the law, due process, and the right to privacy… Some of the ACLU’s more controversial stances involve its support of unpopular people or organizations in holding to its position that all citizens and residents of the United States be allowed to exercise their free speech rights. For example, the ACLU defended the free speech rights for the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups although these groups’ stances on other issues conflict with those of the ACLU. In another instance concerning the protection of free speech, the ACLU fought proposed anti-‘spam’ legislation in 2000 that it argued infringed free speech through the forced labeling of all e-mail.”

A Modest Proposal

Liberals love threatening to send right-wingers to re-education camps to teach them to think right. Is there a camp the Trump administration, if he somehow overcomes the cheating and wins, can send liberal politicians to where they are taught fundamental American values like freedom of speech remedial constitution classes? A bowl of gruel a day would do wonders for Walz’s gigantic waistline, at any rate.

