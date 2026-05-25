Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
4h

Oh Ben, I prayed, & will continue to pray very hard for you. You are a hero to your wife & that sweet baby boy. I don't talk about this much, but I was addicted to pain pills for about 20 years. Between Almighty God, my family, & rehab I overcame the addiction & learned better ways to deal with the hot mess that rolls around in my head. For me, the most important thing I did was started talking ( praying) to the Holy Spirit. I get up very early, go outside, & pour my heart out to Him. I find that saying the words out loud helps defeat the monster within. Just know you are much loved by our Lord, your family, & your dedicated readers.

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Jac Miller's avatar
Jac Miller
4h

Similar emotions at shower’s end, when switching to the bracing FNG cold water.

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