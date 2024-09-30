Citing the federal court ruling I reported on a few days ago, Yorktown, New York Supervisor Ed Lachterman has suspended the city’s fluoridation program.

Via Yorktown government website (emphasis added):

“Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman ordered the suspension of water fluoridation in the Town today, citing a recent federal court ruling. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen ruled on Tuesday that the current standard for water fluoridation in the U.S., set at 0.7 mg/L, presents an “unreasonable risk of injury to health or the environment.” The decision emphasized the potential risks to vulnerable populations, including children, leading Supervisor Lachterman to take immediate action. “In light of this federal ruling and the long-standing concerns expressed by many Yorktown residents, I have decided to suspend water fluoridation as a precautionary measure,” said Lachterman. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of our community, and we believe it is prudent to pause fluoridation to further assess its potential impacts.” Yorktown will continue to monitor guidance from federal and state agencies and act accordingly to protect public health. Yorktown’s leadership will engage with public health experts to ensure that any future decisions on water treatment practices prioritize the safety and health of all residents, particularly those identified as potentially more vulnerable to fluoridation risks.”

As late as August of this year, however — less than two months ago — this same individual, Ed Lachterman, was touting the alleged miracle that is water fluoridation because a boomer dentist who lives in the town told him the CDC thinks it’s a great idea while Councilwoman Susan Siegel smeared all the townspeople who objected as “like the anti-vaccine people.”

Via The Examiner, August 6 (emphasis added):

“Fluoride is scheduled to be added to the water of about 40,000 residents in Yorktown… However, the process has been delayed by a technical issue… Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman said last week his office had received about 70 phone calls and emails from residents expressing concerns about the fluoride, which newly elected Councilwoman Susan Siegel, who has been a vocal proponent of fluoride, maintained was misguided. “The anti-fluoride people are like the anti-vaccine people,” Siegel remarked. The water in Yorktown had fluoride for about 65 years when in Jan. 2013 the Yorktown Town Board agreed to pay for the necessary capital improvements at the Joint Water Works facility to maintain fluoridation after many local dentists and health professionals provided expert advice during an informational meeting at Town Hall. A petition signed by nearly 60 dentists and pediatricians supporting fluoridation was also submitted… Dr. Carl Tegtmeier, former Chairman of the New York State Dental Association Council on Dental Health Planning & Hospital Dentistry and a 43-year resident of Yorktown, has lobbied Yorktown officials for years to have fluoride returned to the town’s water supply. He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have called Community Water Fluoridation (CWF) “one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century.”… “Children who receive CWF received a lifetime gift of having less cavities than those without the fluoridation,” Tegtmeier stated in an email to Examiner Media.”

This is what happens when you let midwit dentists with very specific, very limited knowledge set policy; they think fluoride stops cavities, therefore it should be dumped into the water supply. They don’t know anything about what it does to the neurological system, because they have no training or interest in any other aspect of health besides the very myopic obsession with cavities. It’s all they know — and they are so intellectually incurious and insulated from criticism on account of their credentials that they don’t know what they don’t know.

Yet, their ignorance notwithstanding, these are the people who assume for themselves the divine right to make life-or-death decisions on your behalf.

If they think you should be force-fed toxic drugs through your water for your own good, you’re going to get force-fed toxic drugs through your water.

If you object on the grounds that forced-drugging is unethical — just like if you protest public schoolteachers teaching your son to chop his penis off for gender equity — they might just sic DHS on you.

