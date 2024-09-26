For years and years and years, the obvious claim that fluoride — a known neurotoxin — harms the nervous system was derided in corporate state media and mainstream academia as “conspiracy theory” despite it being born out in quantitative fact in the medical literature.

The serious health threat posed to everyone, but most especially children, by the known neurotoxin fluoridation, unjustifiably dumped into a huge proportion of the U.S. water supply, has been public knowledge for years for anyone willing to look.

Via Environmental Health, 2019 (emphasis added):

“After the discovery of fluoride as a caries-preventing agent in the mid-twentieth century, fluoridation of community water has become a widespread intervention, sometimes hailed as a mainstay of modern public health. However, this practice results in elevated fluoride intake and has become controversial for two reasons. First, topical fluoride application in the oral cavity appears to be a more direct and appropriate means of preventing caries. Second, systemic fluoride uptake is suspected of causing adverse effects, in particular neurotoxicity during early development. The latter is supported by experimental neurotoxicity findings and toxicokinetic evidence of fluoride passing into the brain.”

It’s only now that at least one federal court has sided with the facts.

Via the United States District Court ruling (emphasis added):

“The issue before this Court is whether the Plaintiffs have established by a preponderance of the evidence that the fluoridation of drinking water at levels typical in the United States poses an unreasonable risk of injury to health of the public within the meaning of Amended TSCA. For the reasons set forth below, the Court so finds. Specifically, the Court finds that fluoridation of water at 0.7 milligrams per liter (“mg/L”) – the level presently considered “optimal” in the United States – poses an unreasonable risk of reduced IQ in children..the Court finds there is an unreasonable risk of such injury, a risk sufficient to require the EPA to engage with a regulatory response…One thing the EPA cannot do, however, in the face of this Court’s finding, is to ignore that risk.”

Via Fluoride Action Network (emphasis added):

“After 7 years of pursuing legal action against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the risk posed to the developing brain by the practice of water fluoridation, the United States District Court of the Northern District of California has just ruled on behalf of the Fluoride Action Network and the plaintiffs in our precedent-setting court case. A U.S. federal court has now deemed fluoridation an “unreasonable risk” to the health of children, and the EPA will be forced to regulate it as such. The decision is written very strongly in our favor.”

Cheers to the Fluoride Action Network that’s been in the trenches on this case for the better part of a decade — a noble endeavor if ever there were one, and worthy of public support, financial and otherwise.

Let’s do the food supply next.

