Progressive icon Gavin Newsom won’t be advertising his daddy’s holidays in Europe with a Nazi SS officer who reportedly oversaw the Jewish extermination program for the Reich, and neither will the corporate state media ever bring it up.

RFK Jr. gets accused of using secret Nazi codes on Twitter with no evidence; Gavin Newsom skates with ne’er a mention of his father’s sordid business past.

But I will mention it, because I don’t get paid to run PR cover for Washington darlings.

What’s common knowledge is that Gavin Newsom is the nepotistic product, groomed from a young age, of the notorious Northern California Getty cartel.

Via Newsweek (emphasis added):

“As the [Getty] family has navigated personal and professional successes and failures, it has also become inextricably enmeshed into the California political fabric, with longtime close family friendships developing between the Gettys and current Governor Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, as well as their families. William A. Newsom II, Gavin's grandfather, was a surrogate father to Getty sons John Paul Jr. and Gordon. William "Bill" Newsom III, Gavin's father, was even the bearer of the ransom money when John Paul III was kidnapped. Newsoms, Harrises, Pelosis and Gettys are godparents to one another's children and make appearances at important family events.”

What’s lesser-known is that William Newsom, Gavin’s father, partnered with a Nazi SS officer named Otto von Bolschwing, credited with crafting the Third Reich’s policy on the Jews, writing in 1937:

“A largely anti-Jewish atmosphere must be created among the people in order to form the basis for the continued attack and the effective exclusion of them...The most effective means of depriving the Jews of their sense of security is the wrath of the people that expresses itself in riots. Even though this method is illegal, it has, as shown by the 'Kurfürstendamm Riot', had a longstanding effect[.] The Jew...fears nothing so much as a hostile atmosphere which can spontaneously go against him at any time.”

The CIA, as it did for many Nazis, ushered von Bolschwing out of Germany after the Reich collapsed to set up a comfortable new life in the United States — working for the Gettys.

Via Wikipedia (emphasis added):

“In March 1969 von Bolschwing and his family relocated to Sacramento, California, where he had been retained as a business consultant with the technology firm Trans-International Computer Investment Corporation (TCI), due to his extensive international business contacts. TCI held a controlling interest in various Silicon Valley–based subsidiaries involved in overseeing the development of high-volume computer networks for businesses as well as navigation systems for oil tankers employing satellite communications. The company’s portfolio also included multiple classified contracts with the US Defense Department related to the possible military-applications of satellite technology. Once established in Sacramento and working for TCI, von Bolschwing continued cultivating relationships with business and political figures. These included: San Francisco corporate lawyer and US Appeals Court Judge, William Newsom (father of current California governor, Gavin Newsom)”

Newsom’s father traveled intimately throughout Europe with von Bolschwing, whom he described as “suave” and “credentialed.”

Via San Jose Mercury (emphasis added):

“Justice [William] Newsom, who traveled as a TCI attorney with von Bolschwing in Europe in 1969-70, said von Bolschwing alluded to wartime work for the Americans. “He was suave and plausible,” Newsom said, “He seemed to have all the credentials. He looked kind of world-weary,” recalled Newsom. “He had the long cigarette-holder, his- hair was slicked.”

I don’t actually get my anus clenched on account of a politician doing business with a former Nazi official; it’s a complicated world and these things have been known to happen (like the hundreds of Nazis the CIA imported via Operation Paperclip). The sins of another aren’t necessarily transitive across business partnerships, save for cases in which the sin is actively facilitated (like IBM doing Holocaust logistics for the Nazis).

But neither do I constantly clutch my pearls like the Democrats do about “The Nazis” “coming out of the woods,” which they find around every corner, while propping up scumbags like Gavin Newsom.

Hypocrisy, thy name is Liberal.

