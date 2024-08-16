The ostensible purpose of the Stat News essay below is to promote transparency from the government and pharmaceutical industry regarding the risks and drawbacks of whatever injection they have on deck next.

“In February 2021, I received my second Covid-19 shot — the newly developed vaccine that would eventually save millions of lives worldwide — with great anticipation. It proved to be a life-changing event: Two hours later as I was driving home, the shock of a sudden loud and high-pitched whistling nearly caused me to veer off the road. It was as if an audible dog whistle began blaring right next to me. But it wasn’t a dog whistle. It was the acute onset of tinnitus, a ringing in the ear with no external source. For several years I had lived with minimal, intermittent tinnitus, but never anything like this, so loud and unrelenting. Could the Covid-19 vaccine have amplified my tinnitus, or was this just a coincidence? I was suspicious, but at that time no data had demonstrated any relationship between the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines and tinnitus. When I got my third dose in November 2021, the sound became even louder and more bothersome. This new noise level has continued to this day, nonstop, often keeping me from sleep and sometimes bringing me to tears.”

Yet it segues, bizarrely, as most articles in mainstream media on the topic of COVID shots do, with a meandering caveat about how great they are — even while the author concedes that they caused him personally life-altering effects due to a massive orchestrated cover-up campaign in the media and by Public Health™ authorities, which is, again, the entire ostensible point of the exercise.

“As someone who has studied vaccines for 40 years, I know that the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, and other vaccines, have saved millions upon millions of lives. For the vast majority of people, the benefits of getting vaccinated far exceed the risks… Although the Covid-19 vaccines were a huge public health success, politicization and opposition to them became weaponized through disinformation for political gain. Whether or not to receive a Covid-19 vaccine became an expression of opinion, rather than an informed health decision, and this has had a trickle-down effect to other vaccines.”

The link between tinnitus and the shots is well-established; the corporate state media, for whatever reason, has even deigned to cover it.

“Thousands of people say they've developed tinnitus after they were vaccinated against Covid… Shaowen Bao, an associate professor in the physiology department of the College of Medicine at the University of Arizona, Tucson, believes that ongoing inflammation, especially in the brain or spinal cord, may be to blame. Bao, a longtime tinnitus sufferer and a representative of the American Tinnitus Association's scientific advisory board, has studied tinniuts for more than a decade. A Facebook group of people who developed tinnitus after getting a Covid vaccine convinced Bao to look into the possible link. He ultimately surveyed 398 of the group's participants. The cases tended to be severe. One man told Bao that he couldn’t hear the car radio over the noise in his head while driving. Along with ringing in their ears, participants reported a range of other symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, vertigo, ear pain, anxiety and depression. Significantly more people first developed tinnitus after the first dose of the vaccine, compared with the second. This suggests "that the vaccine is interacting with pre-existing risk factors for tinnitus. If you have the risk factor, you will probably get it from the first dose," Bao said.”

So, the point being: the above admission of COVID shot-induced tinnitus jives with the author’s experience.

Severe tinnitus from an experimental gene therapy pushed through emergency use authorization based on fraud: grounds for a lawsuit, at least, if not summary executions.

But not for the good doctor; he’s more of a masochist, and he loves his Pfizer leather-daddy something fierce. He makes Pfizer Daddy hit him with all of his constant crying. If he would just shut the fuck up and do the dishes, marital harmony might be restored and he wouldn’t have to tell the emergency room staff he fell down the stairs again.

