All Social Justice™ organizations that exist solely to grind grievance axes, as coalitions of untenable and mutually antithetical “marginalized” identities — which is to say, all of them — eventually self-destruct on a long enough timeline. They´re houses built on sand.

This week in The Revolution Eats Itself, we have the SPLC, self-professed supporter of organized labor, getting denounced by its own employers for union-busting.

(Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks has done this same kind of hustle: loudly virtue-signaling his deep commitment to organized labor for other companies while denying his own employees the right to unionize because sophistry. Labor unions are manna from heaven for the left — until they pop up in their own businesses.)

Via The Post Millennial (emphasis added):

“Workers at the leftist activist Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) gave their CEO a vote of non-confidence after Margaret Huang* started to lay off staff last June. The staff have equated this with the union busting tactics they usually associate with conservatives. The SPLC union announced a 92 percent vote of non-confidence in Huang, The Guardian reported. With that response in hand, the union is now calling for Huang to resign or to be removed and replaced with a new CEO – and to reverse the layoffs that have cut staff levels by 25 percent. The union is also appealing directly to the public with a petition to encourage people to support its demands. Lisa Wright, the chairwoman of the union’s bargaining committee, worked for the SPLC for 23 years before being laid-off. “Shock, horror, confusion. It’s been sloppy, dispassionate, inhumane. It has been the absolute opposite of what the organization says they stand for and absolute chaos since then,” Wright told The Guardian.”

*It’s frankly bemusing that an East Asian is an aggrieved enough minority to quality for SPLC leadership.

While, granted, Margaret is a slight rung above whites on the oppression pyramid and she is, apparently, a bio-fronthole woman, for which she gets a precious few Diversity™ points, it’s definitely not enough to be the chief put-upon minority; non-tranny Asian ladies are as good as white per Social Justice™ dogma these days.

I’m sure the BIPOCs and non-binaries in the rank-and-file are bitter about being subordinate to a less-deserving identity token, in addition to whatever their stated grievances about labor unions are.

Back in 2019 when the fight over the SPLC labor union was at its peak, the organization refused to proactively recognize the budding union within its own organization because — hold on to your hats — labor unions are racist against Women of Color™ (WOCs).

Via Nonprofit Quarterly, 2019 (emphasis added):

“As anticipated in NPQ’s article this week covering the announcement by staff at the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) that they want to unionize, management at SPLC stated in a memo to staff that they would not voluntarily recognize the union. Reportedly, management instead voted to allow a union election to go forward, saying, “There are employees at SPLC, mostly women of color and lower-wage workers who are often left out or often ‘spoken for’ instead of engaged and given a space for their own agency. We want current and future employees to know and feel that their voices matter and their needs are met.””

