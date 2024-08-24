When the highly credible Washington Post first reported on the allegations regarding Fauci’s facilitation of beagle torture in Tunisia, here’s how the Bezos-funded paper framed it (emphasis added):

““Anthony S. Fauci was swamped by so many angry messages and threats that in late October his assistant quit answering the phone for two weeks. The U.S. covid chief got 3,600 phone calls in 36 hours, just as he and other Biden administration officials were preparing for the campaign to vaccinate young children… Much of the onslaught stemmed from a viral and false claim that the agency Fauci leads, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had funded a medical experiment in which beagles were trapped in mesh cages filled with diseased sand flies, according to four National Institutes of Health officials familiar with the calls.”

Of course, the viral claim — that Fauci had funded puppy maiming — initially reported as “false” turned out to be entirely accurate, which the paper itself conceded in June and which I reported on previously.

Related: Washington Post Admits It Lied About Fauci’s Beagle Torture Regime — For Years

More recently, WCW Project FOIA’ed emails and discovered that the NIH-funded Tunisian lab in question had confirmed the veracity of the Beagle torture claims on the same day Fauci denied them and, what’s more, the scientists who ran the experiments hands-on copped to it on Tunisian television — events which, one might assume, an outfit as well-resourced as the Washington Post might have been able to uncover fairly easily. It is, after all, nothing if not a Deep State mouthpiece — how could it not have deep connections to the State Department?

But, to assume that they might have done some real investigation, you’d have to first assume good faith on the part of the corporate state media — a risky proposition.

Via White Coat Waste Project (emphasis added):

“We’ve obtained documents via a successful FOIA lawsuit against the Biden State Department showing that even the lab in Tunisia admitted to the U.S. Embassy and media that Fauci funded the barbaric beagle testing on the same day he and the NIH coordinated their cover-up to deny it and the Washington Post published their lies. In an Oct 25, 2021 radio interview circulated that day among U.S. Embassy staff in Tunisia, including the U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia, the director of the Tunisian lab (the Pasteur Institute) confirmed that Fauci funded the controversial beagle tests. He said, “These experiments are part of a research project funded by two major international research funders. The National Institutes of Health, meaning that its American funding, through the institute that Dr. Fauci is currently managing.””

Not only were scientists on the NIH payroll bragging about getting bankrolled by Fauci on television; the State Department, again, actually confirmed the experiments on the same day Fauci smeared the WCW as liars and the Washington Post, obedient as always, ran the story as a debunked conspiracy theory:

“Emails obtained by WCW also show that the same day, the U.S. Embassy had a call with the Tunisian dog experimenter who also confirmed that NIH funded the lab but felt it was ‘presented in a wrong and distasteful way.’*”

*By “distasteful,” the Tunisian scientist/puppy mutilator means “accurately reflected the brutality inflicted on helpless animals we would prefer to keep behind closed doors.”

We would be wise to remember that what sociopaths due to animals they inevitably eventually will do to humans (see: Ted Bundy). Were The Science™ wholly unconstrained by ethics in theory, if not in practice, it would be us with our necks locked in mesh cages while starving sand flies gnaw on our flesh in the name of progress.

… And the Washington Post would gleefully “debunk” it as “conspiracy theory.”

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv