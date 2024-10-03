Keiko — a visibly black girl with “aboriginal” tattooed on her chest (somehow not “cultural appropriation”) and a metric ton of glinty shit stuck in her face — apparently doesn’t understand what the term “apartheid” actually means.

Or “racism,” or “violence.”

That, or she just doesn’t care what words mean.

It’s probably the latter. But it could be both.

In any case, leftists refuse to let definitions or moral consistency get in the way of a little good old-fashioned anti-white racism.

While she’s denying whites access to a public service, Keiko also insists on spelling “folks” with an “x” for some obscure Social Justice™ reason.

Related: New Hollywood Hate Flick: White People ‘The Most Dangerous Animal on the Planet’

Via Daily Mail (emphasis added):

“The boss of a Minneapolis food pantry, funded by city taxpayers, has banned white people from taking advantage of the resource. Mykela 'Keiko' Jackson used a Minnesota State grant to launch the Food Trap Project Bodega designed to help poor and hungry residents living close to the Sanctuary Covenant Church in the north of the city. The pantry only opened up on July 27 but within months it has been forced to close and relocate away from church grounds after Jackson attempted to block white people from accessing the service, including a local chaplain who complained. A sign that on the door to the pantry reads how the food inside was specifically for 'Black and Indigenous Folx' only. After a civil rights complaint was made against the pantry by a local, Mykela accused the complainant of 'political violence.'.. [Chaplain Howard] Dotson then filed a complaint with the Minneapolis Civil Rights Commission. He claims that Jackson told him in person how the food pantry was set up to serve black and indigenous people and was told how he should go across the road to the church's free pantry should he needed it.”

Here, she explains with no apparent irony via signage that her publicly funded project serves black and indigenous folx exclusively because of something called “food apartheid.”

The grant money that Kiki or whatever procured for her racist food pantry from Tim Walz’s administration, in fact, was itself distributed on racialist grounds, citing something peculiar you might have never heard of if you don’t work in a Women’s and Gender Studies department at a university called “post-traumatic slave syndrome (PTSS).”

Via Minnesota Department of Health (emphasis added):

“The Office of African American Health released a new request for proposals (RFP) for the Paths to Black Health Grant Program (also known as the African American Health Special Emphasis Grant Program in state statute). The goal of the program is to invest in community solutions to enhance the vibrant and thriving African American community in Minnesota. This will help reduce the health disparities arising from cumulative and historical discrimination and disadvantages in multiple systems, as well as historical trauma… These grant program funds are specifically designed to support organizations that work with U.S.-born African Americans. For the purposes of this RFP, Black(s) or African American(s) specifically references the U.S.-born African American population for whom studies indicate that health has been impacted as the result of historical trauma. This trauma includes post-traumatic slave syndrome (PTSS) and epigenetic inheritance.”

Via Delaware Journal of Public Health (emphasis added):

“Many African Americans in the United States have been impacted by structural racism since slavery and continue to experience trauma because of health disparities, economic disadvantages, and segregation… a theory called Post Traumatic Slavery Syndrome (PTSS) by Dr. Joy DeGruy, a social work researcher… explain[s] why many African Americans continue to experience trauma. PTSS is a condition that exists as a consequence of multigenerational oppression of African and their descendants resulting from centuries of chattel slavery. Looking at history and the inherent long-standing trauma that has and continue to plague African Americans can assist in addressing systemic racism and provide an opportunity to look at holistic restoration.”

Related: Diverse Fat Activist Gets Paid to Lie to Children About Nutrition for Corporate Profit

The moral of the story being: Kitty-Kat or whatever with the stupid aboriginal tattoos even though she’s clearly black essentially got the greenlight to discriminate against homeless, hungry white people and all of their obvious privilege by Tim Walz’s Minnesota state government — so why should we be surprised that’s exactly what she did?

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw