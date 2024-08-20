Earlier this month, which you might have seen on Twitter/X, a passenger plane went down over Brazil.

These things happen from time to time as acts of God, but this case is particularly strange for two reasons: the people who were on board and where they were going, and the fact that there is no plausible theory about what might have gone on offered by the governing authorities.

Via People (emphasis added):

“Two children, a lawyer and eight cancer doctors were reportedly among the 61 people killed when a plane crashed in a Brazilian city last week. A total of 57 passengers and four crew members were on the passenger plane when it plummeted to the ground in Vinhedo on Friday, Aug. 9. There were no survivors. Authorities said the bodies of 34 men and 28 women were recovered from the crash site, according to a translated news release from the São Paulo government. At least 12 of the victims have been officially identified, according to a second translated news release from government officials published on Aug 11. Among those who died are at least eight cancer doctors who were traveling to an oncology conference when the crash occurred.”

What were these oncologists going to the conference to discuss? It’s not clear exactly, but many have claimed they had hard evidence that the COVID shots were driving turbo-cancer and were on the cusp of releasing that information to the world.

https://x.com/tpvsean/status/1823356443824672771

“Eight cancer doctors who dedicated their lives to saving others and blowing the whistle on the devastating turbo cancer epidemic sweeping the world have been found dead. The bodies of six world-leading oncologists and two resident medics were found on Friday in the wreckage of a plane that plunged from the sky in Brazil and exploded in a fireball, killing all 62 people on board. The doctors were on their way to an international conference in Sao Paolo where they were set to present their findings that mRNA and the COVID-19 vaccines are responsible for the explosion of turbo cancers and autoimmune disease wreaking havoc around the world today.”

So, what caused the crash? Initial claims have pinned the blame on icing, but those have been disputed by individuals and groups with a depth of knowledge of aviation physics I don’t pretend to have.

Via CBC (emphasis added):

“Images recorded by witnesses showed the aircraft in a flat spin and plunging vertically before smashing to the ground inside a gated community, and leaving an obliterated fuselage consumed by fire. Metsul, one of Brazil's most respected meteorological companies, said on Friday there were reports of severe icing in Sao Paulo state around the time of the crash. Local media cited experts pointing to icing as a potential cause for the accident. Brazilian aviation expert Lito Sousa cautioned that meteorological conditions alone might not be enough to explain why the Voepass plane fell in the manner it did Friday.” Marcelo Moura, director of operations for Voepass, told reporters Friday night that while there were forecasts for ice, they were within acceptable levels for the aircraft. In an earlier statement, the Brazilian air force's centre for the investigation and prevention of air accidents said the plane's pilots did not call for help or say they were operating under adverse weather conditions.”

Again, I’m not an aviation engineer, but it would appear that most modern aircraft have the capability to deal with icing — it’s not an uncommon occurrence in the friendly skies. Furthermore, the pilots did not signal distress nor did they ever report icing.

So, what really happened?

Unless the pressure is kept on, this will probably go the way of the Trump assassination attempt, the Maui wildfires, 9/11, or any other shady phenomena in that they’ll eventually disappear into oblivion with no real answers.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv