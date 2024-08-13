Perhaps others are of more generous and pure spirit than me — and bless them for it. The merciful are the best of us.

I don’t mourn the death of monsters. Everybody goes at some point; the legacy they leave behind is what they’ve earned — and this person’s is hideous. I don’t subscribe to the edict that one must genuflect to the dead and whitewash their legacies simply because they are dead.

The compromised corporate state media is hard at work eulogizing Wojcicki in the most fawning of terms. That’s their purview, not mine.

Susan Wojcicki was among the most hardcore censors of truthful COVID-19 information throughout the pandemic, censoring anything critical of the so-called vaccines and anything speculating that COVID-19 originated from a Chinese lab receiving government funding funneled by Anthony Fauci through EcoHealth Alliance.

It is for these trespasses against free speech and human welfare that I will remember Susan; others, again, in the corporate state media can (and have) write glowing obituaries about her brave and stunning leadership as a female entrepreneur or whatever.

Via NPR (emphasis added):

“Susan Wojcicki, a Silicon Valley visionary who helped shape Google and YouTube, died Friday after a two-year battle with non-small cell lung cancer, according to her husband. She was 56… played a major role in Google's purchase of YouTube in 2006 when it was just a small startup. She was appointed YouTube's CEO in 2014 and led its explosive growth over the past decade. She also oversaw the platform as it grappled with hate speech, misinformation and inappropriate content. In 2023, Wojcicki announced she would step down from her role to " start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects." "I took on each challenge that came my way because it had a mission that benefited so many people’s lives around the world: finding information, telling stories and supporting creators, artists, and small businesses. I’m so proud of everything we’ve achieved. It’s been exhilarating, meaningful, and all-consuming,*" she said in a blog post.”

*All-consuming, kind of like the cancer that did her in.

Via Business Insider, March 2020 (emphasis added):

“YouTube Susan Wojcicki has suggested that the video platform will remove content that contradicts the World Health Organization's advice on COVID-19. In an interview with CNN published Sunday, Wojcicki said YouTube would be "removing information that is problematic" including "anything that is medically unsubstantiated." For example, she said, content that claimed vitamin C or turmeric would cure people of COVID-19 would be "a violation of our policy" and removed accordingly. She continued: "Anything that goes against WHO recommendations would be a violation of our policy and so remove is another really important part of our policy."”

https://www.youtube.com/live/MkU0DXBGI2Q?si=90p-CoSmvtuqTOKf

Just how many lives may have been lost directly due to Wojcicki’s brutal censorship regime — how many people might have gained access to true information regarding the risks of COVID-19 “vaccines,” for example, via YouTube and reconsidered before getting injected — would be nearly impossible to quantify. But it’s not beyond the realm of the imagination that such a case occurred at least once in the four years since the pandemic began. Which, to my mind, means Susan has their blood on her hands.

How many terrified parents cloistered their children at home, setting back their psychological and mental development for years, perhaps never to be recovered?

How many schools remained locked down for years on end, depriving children of social interaction and working parents of the means to support their children and work at the same time?

How many of those things might not have happened if one of the largest platforms for the dissemination of information hadn’t bent the knee to the corporate and state interests that fostered an environment of fear and suspicion and submission to illegitimate Public Health™ authority?

God might forgive her, and you may as well; I won’t. In my view, she got off too easy, having never faced any consequences here on Earth for her villainy.

Whatever could have happened to Our Lady Susan, the brave and stunning tech pioneer who censored anyone who said true things about COVID-19 and the so-called vaccines?

Via Times Now (emphasis added):

“Non-small cell lung cancer is a rare fast-growing lung cancer that can affect anyone, but it typically sets in those who have a long history of smoking tobacco. According to doctors, it can be cured in some people if found early, but for many non-small lung cancers can be fatal. The only way to prevent small cell lung cancer is to stop smoking.”

No mention of the vaccine, eh?

After much searching, there is no publicly available evidence whatsoever that Susan was a smoker.

What there most definitely is evidence for is that the COVID-19 shots alter the human genome and drive cancer.

Via Epoch Times (emphasis added):

“Microbiologist Kevin McKernan and his team recently discovered simian virus 40 (SV40) promoters in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent mRNA COVID shots... In the video [embedded below], Jessica Rose, who holds a doctorate in computational biology, interviews microbiologist Kevin McKernan on “Good Morning CHD.” McKernan’s team recently discovered simian virus 40 (SV40) promoters in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent mRNA COVID shots. For decades, SV40 has been suspected of causing cancer in humans… Several methods were deployed to assess the nucleic acid composition of four expired vials of the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent mRNA vaccines. Two vials from each vendor were evaluated … Multiple assays support DNA contamination that exceeds the European Medicines Agency (EMA) 330 ng/mg requirement and the FDA’s 10 ng/dose requirements… Equally—if not more—troubling, these DNA contaminants can also alter the human genome. As Mr. McKernan explains, genomic sequencing involves reading the letters of the genome, A, T, C, and G, which make up the DNA code. Both DNA and RNA can be sequenced in this manner."

Via Cureus (emphasis added):

“Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer and some specific types of cancer, namely, ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of SARSCoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine. These particularly marked increases in mortality rates of these ERα-sensitive cancers may be attributable to several mechanisms of the mRNA-LNP vaccination rather than COVID-19 infection itself or reduced cancer care due to the lockdown. The significance of this possibility warrants further studies.”

I don’t adhere to the moral edict that one must say only nice things about creatures like Wojcicki just because they’re dead; good riddance and enjoy your ride to hell, Susan.

