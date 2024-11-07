The 2016 election night meltdowns are the stuff of legend. The tears flowed like wine as liberal realized their glass ceiling remained elusive.
It was pornographic, almost.
Enjoying emotional breakdowns from pantsuit authoritarians almost to the point of sexual gratification is probably petty in a world with such real and pressing problems.
Guilty as charged.
Liberal, middle-class, Western white women make up literally the most entitled, pampered demographic in the entire world. They’re all about tolerance and diversity and namaste and whatever — until you don’t act exactly the way they demand.
Then the veneer of liberal lovingness rubs off and suddenly you’re a fascist who needs Daddy government sicced on him.
Here’s what the TikTok libs are up to now.
· Bimbo shaves head in protest of the Patriarchy™ and “internalized misogyny.” She was none too attractive to begin with, but she didn’t do herself many favors.
· No more marriage for men — any men whatsoever — says TDS lady. She clearly has very high self-esteem to think that withholding her hand in marriage is going to put a dent in politics.
· Progressive nose-ring lady sees another woman on way to pharmacy to get drugs she needs to cope, immediately struck by mutual feminine grief via telepathy.
· Liberal influencer pledges to leave United States, offers advice to TDS comrades. They did this in 2016 too, but I don’t think many of them ever followed through. Which is a great thing — please don’t bring your bullshit to the Third World.
· Another nose-ring girl wants to know how Karamel-uh lost, blames misogyny
· Morally superior Kamala Harris supporter refuses to give elderly parents any more rides to dentist because they voted for Trump
There is a huge and growing disconnect between men and women all over the West including in those who voted for and against Trump whatever you may think of him. Can those who produce almost everything and are net contributors to society financially really continue to allow themselves to be dictated to through the bent ballot box by people who are net takers from society financially and who refuse to think rationally about anything? I don't think this state of affairs can last much longer. The West is collapsing in every way imaginable under the weight of this irrationality.
I’m not even watching it this time around. I didn’t watch any election coverage. I’ve spent way to long on this nonsense. What will be, will be. I’m literally detoxing off of politics. I’m old and I’m tired. Not jabbed.