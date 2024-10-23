The appalling fact pattern, per The Defender and reportedly verified through documentation:

· Man moves to Tennessee to pursue American dream

· Wife initiates divorce proceedings

· Judge coaxes mother into vaxxing previously unvaxxed kids using custody as leverage

· Wife agrees to vaxx kids on advice of counsel

· Previously healthy five-year-old gets injected 18 times in single day, goes to ICU, immediately develops autism

Related: Study: COVID-Vaxxed Kids SIX TIMES Likelier to Die Than Unvaxxed Peers

Via Children's Health Defense (emphasis added):

“In 2016, David Ihben moved his wife and three children from Chicago to Jamestown, in rural Tennessee, with high hopes for a new and calmer life. But the dream turned into a nightmare for David and his children in December 2019, when divorce proceedings and a subsequent custody battle resulted in the forced vaccination of the children — and changed the family’s fortunes forever. Ihben said his ex-wife decided “this wasn’t the life she wanted.” So they were attempting to develop a parenting plan in family court — when Tennessee judge Todd Burnett “pulled up the vaccine issue” after discovering the couple’s children were unvaccinated — and forced the parents to vaccinate their children. Ihben’s two oldest children — daughter Hannah and son Joseph — were spared significant adverse events following their vaccination. But his youngest son, Isaac, wasn’t so fortunate. After receiving 18 vaccines in one day, Isaac developed severe regressive autism. Today, he requires around-the-clock care. The children’s mother soon abandoned the children, leaving Ihben to raise them as a single parent — even though he is still obliged to pay child support.”

What happened, according to the story offered by the father and reportedly vetted by The Defender, was that the attorney representing the wife (who later split and left the husband to deal with their newly autistic son) prompted her to agree to get the kids vaxxed that very day after the judge dangled custody in her face.

She acquiesced — to the tune of 18 shots in a single day for the youngest — and a 12-day ICU visit and “severe regressive autism” for their youngest son ensued.

Continuing:

“Ihben told The Defender his entire family was unvaccinated. “I’ve never had any. My dad was drafted by the Army in 1961, and he didn’t get any either. We’ve never vaccinated,” he said. “Our children had to sign religious exemptions for school.” During divorce proceedings though, his wife’s attorney used the vaccination issue to drive a wedge between the parents. “When we went to court, I guess her attorney knew that [Burnett] was a pro-vaccine judge and that’s something that they could get me on,” Ihben said. According to Ihben, Burnett told the couple that it was his “personal opinion that not vaccinating your children is child abuse.” He then told the couple that whichever parent would be willing to vaccinate the children that same day would leave the courthouse with custody. “I said, ‘Your Honor, we have rights. It’s between the mom and their father,’” Ihben recalled. “Her attorney whispered to her, and she goes, ‘I’ll take them down and vaccinate them today.’”

Related: Israel: ‘Vaccine Poster Child’ Used for mRNA Propaganda Dies From Cardiac Arrest

Continuing:

“Later that day, the children received their childhood vaccines — and Isaac immediately became sick. “My daughter had previous allergies … so the doctor refused to give her all in one day. They split those … She didn’t have any side effects from what I can see,” Ihben said. “[Joseph] was in the ICU for a couple of days but seems to be okay. But [Isaac] spent 12 days in the ICU, eight days with a 106-degree fever.” Isaac, who was 5 years old at the time, was “just a normal happy kid,” Ihben said. Today, Isaac has severe regressive autism.”

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw