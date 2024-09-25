Unfortunately, the full interaction in “Am I Racist?” between Matt Walsh and notorious race hustler Robin DiAngelo, as far as I’m aware, hasn’t leaked onto social media yet.

Neither has my wife downloaded it for us to watch yet from one of her many Slavic media pirating websites, so I haven’t seen it.

https://x.com/FrankDeScushin/status/1815907178441552322

But we now have a better idea of what happened, thanks to DiAngelo’s desperate and self-defeating efforts at PR damage control.

Via RobinDiAngelo.com (emphasis added):

“Back in 2023, I was contacted by a group who claimed to be making a documentary film called Shades of Justice, about efforts to address racism in the United States. They planned to interview anti-racist activists, authors and thought leaders in service of supporting the cause of racial equity. They offered me between $10-20,000 for an interview. I said let’s meet in the middle with $15,000 and agreed to participate (I have since donated that sum to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund).”

$15,000 for an interview!

There were entire years back in the day that I spent slaving for corporate America for minimum wage in which I made less than what this lady copped for a single hour-long appearance to essentially demonize an entire ethnic group for their imaginary crimes.

Some might call my experiences modern-day slavery. I was basically like one of those child factory laborers in The Jungle.

Some might say I deserve reparations from the state for the de facto bondage I was placed in by Better Ingredients, Better Pizza™ Papa John’s.

Continuing:

“Matt asked what I thought about reparations for Black Americans. I said that I agreed with reparations but that it was not my area of expertise. He then pulled up a chair and invited a Black crew-member who went by “Ben” to sit with us, took out his wallet and handed Ben some cash. He said that if I believed in reparations, I should also give Ben cash. While some Black people have asked white people to engage in reparations by giving directly to individuals, reparations are generally understood as a systemic approach to past and current injustice*. The way Matt set this up felt intended to put Ben and I on the spot. Because Matt was pushing this on us, I expressed my discomfort and checked in with Ben, to be sure he was okay with receiving cash in this way. Ben reassured me that he was, so I went to my wallet and handed him my cash and the interview ended… I realized that they had lied about their agenda and I had been played. I spread the word on my networks. Unfortunately, last month I started receiving hateful and misogynistic emails. Some referenced the Daily Wire (Ben Shapiro’s website), which announced that the film is indeed being released. It is not titled Shades of Justice nor is it meant to support the anti-racist cause. It is a Borat-style mockumentary titled Am I Racist? and designed to humiliate and discredit anti-racist educators and activists. Their deception was carefully planned and well-funded. The website they had sent me was fake, as were their identities, the project title used in the legal waiver, their description of the project, and the last name they gave for Matt. The interviewer was in fact, Matt Walsh, a far-right provocateur backed by Shapiro and Daily Wire+ (and yes, wearing a wig).”

*In other words, the bill for reparations should be footed by someone else, except in the extreme circumstance that she needs to save face in front of cameras when a black man asks her on the spot for what she claims to want to give freely.

People like Robin are meant to get rich off of racism — not pay for it!

