LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

Pride™ month being just around the corner, it’s time for the corporate state media to lay the anal propaganda on extra-thick.

NBC announces ‘Queer Planet’ series

One of the social engineers’ ongoing projects in the furtherance of transing the world is to convince the public, and particularly children, that animals, like humans, are rampantly pansexual or whatever, with the intended conclusion that abnormal human sexual behavior produced by chemical castration and gender ideology is actually a feature of the natural world and a product of evolution.

“Queerness has always existed,” the softball-catcher-Rosie-O’Donnell-archetypical dyke explains. “It’s only in humans that we have such a stigma about it,” her blue-haired comrade then elaborates in the trailer.

(Of course, humans are the only animals, except perhaps other higher-order primates, that are known to have stigma about anything at all as a useful tool of social regulation, but whatever.)

NBC is marketing “Queer Planet” thusly:

“Take a worldwide journey exploring the rich diversity of animal sexuality — from flamboyant flamingos to pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish, multi-gendered mushrooms and everything in between. This documentary looks at extraordinary creatures, witnesses amazing behaviors, and introduces the scientists who are questioning the traditional concept of what’s natural when it comes to sex and gender.”

Trudeau government throws $110 million at ‘2SLGBTQI+’ ‘community’*

(*”2SLGBTQI+” doesn’t actually exist outside of the demented minds of academia, Western governments, and the biomedical industry, nor is it anything like a “community.”)

Via Natural News (emphasis added):

“Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently confirmed via the release of his "Canada's 2024 Budget" that his government will be allocating CA$150 million ($110 million) of taxpayer dollars to promote LGBT ideology at home and abroad and to expand equity groups in the workforce to include people who identify as 2SLGBTQI+ or "two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex,” as well as “additional so-called sexually and gender diverse people." "Following the recommendations of the Task Force, Budget 2024 announces the government’s intention to propose legislative amendments to modernize the Employment Equity Act, including by expanding designated equity groups," the budget stated, adding that Trudeau intends to spend the $110 million over the next 10 years, with the possibility of allocating even more taxpayer dollars should his government remain in power.”

“Two-spirit,” for the record, which I have debunked at length before, is an entirely synthetic marriage of pseudo-Native American culture and transgenderism, invented in the 1990s by a Canadian academic that in no way accurately reflects Native American culture.

Related: Meet The ‘Indigiqueers’: How to Destroy a Good Cause With Woke Fanaticism

In other contexts, this cynical bastardization of a culture would be called “cultural appropriation,” but because it’s in the service of gender ideology it gets a pass.

Some portion of the Trudeau cash will reportedly be used to bully helpless Third World countries — dependent on foreign aid and therefore malleable — still bitterly clinging to biological reality into transing their children, too, for Equity™, and for Diversity™, and for Inclusion™:

“"Today, 65 international jurisdictions still criminalize same-sex sexual activity, including 11 jurisdictions where the death penalty can be applied, fueling anti-LGBTQI+ hate, persecution, discrimination, and violence," [the budget] said. "Canada stands up for, protects, and promotes the human rights of LGBTQI+ people at home and around the world."”

Related: LGBTQ+++™ Neo-Colonialism Propaganda Roundup: Uganda and Hungary Hold the Line

Human Rights Campaign dumps $15 million into anti-Trump election propaganda

Queer Person of Color™ (Q-PoC, or Queer-Pac, as it were) and titular head of the massively endowed Human Rights Campaign, Kelley Robinson, appeared with Morning Joe’s sidekick to describe its voter mobilization efforts along LGBTQ™ lines.

Via NBC News (emphasis added):

“The Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ rights group in the United States, is launching a $15 million commitment to help Democratic President Joe Biden defeat Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 election. The spending blitz, shared first with NBC News, will cover the six key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. The group says it will include paid ads, staff hires, field campaigns and events in those states, which are poised to decide who wins the presidency and Congress. And after crunching the numbers, the organization sees warning signs in the form of soft support for Biden in the 2024 electorate. HRC estimates that this year there will be 75 million “equality voters” — who vote based on support for LGBTQ rights — up from 62 million in 2020 and 52 million in 2016. But the group says one-third of them aren’t a lock for Biden. In the six key swing states, hundreds of thousands are “at risk of not voting,” and another group of hundreds of thousands of voters are what HRC refers to as “double doubters” who will likely defect to a third party, according to data HRC shared with NBC News.”

The claim that there are 75 million “equality voters” who vote primarily on whether put-upon transies can pee where they want is ludicrous.

According to Gallup polling, a full 1% of the American public ranks “LGBT rights” as their top non-economic issue — and that’s not including, obviously, the economy, which is always and forever the most pressing concern for a plurality, if not majority, of voters.

“In the voting booth, which of the following issues do you consider most when deciding which candidate to vote for?” is the question posed to voters in a separate poll from Data For Progress, with a whopping 2% reporting “LGBTQ+ issues” — a euphemism, again, for the sacred right to cleave children’s genitals in pagan rituals rebranded as “healthcare.”

What this is an excuse to launder non-government “nonprofit” cash by the tens of millions into the Brandon construct’s election coffers by camouflaging rank partisanship as some kind of human rights endeavor.

The good news here is that it’s guaranteed to fail to affect the election, because, per the data above, no one cares.

The overwrought “trans holocaust” theme is very 2018; they overplayed their hand.

