In the urban centers of Eastern Europe, you get the occasional hijab on the street; the nations of the region are not pure-as-the-driven-snow ethnostates.

However, the hallmarks of sacred Diversity™ are few and far between here in a sea of Europeans, which, for the few “migrants” there are, I believe helps keep any of their more violent jihadist impulses in check; they are aware they are an extreme minority surrounded by people who might not hesitate to deal with them appropriately if Allah compels them to get stabby or rapey or otherwise transgress.

A Senegalese illegal migrant in Poland, for instance, was recently caught on video wading naked into a popular swimming hole, squatting, pushing one out, and wiping his anus with his hand underwater in the traditional manner of his motherland into the water while some Poles played water polo or whatever in the background.

The metaphorical implications abound.

Via Remix News (emphasis added):

“A Senegalese man has been deported from Poland following a shocking incident in the Valley of the Three Ponds in Katowice where he was caught on camera entering the water and relieving himself in front of onlookers. A video that surfaced online several weeks ago showed a naked man entering the pool, squatting in the water, and apparently relieving himself in full view of other bathers. “He likely relieved himself in front of people relaxing by the water,” confirmed Lt. Sergeant Szymon Mościcki, a spokesperson for the Silesian Border Guard Branch… The incident took place at the end of July, but it has since come to light that the Senegalese man had already been apprehended for unlawful residency in Poland last year… On Tuesday, Aug. 21, the illegal migrant was escorted to Warsaw’s Okęcie Airport, from where he was flown back to Senegal.”

https://x.com/A_Harasimowicz/status/1826608142513533308

Had this occurred in, say, the UK, I think we know what would’ve happened: the native recording the video would’ve been hunted down and tossed in prison for a hate crime while the migrant would be invited as the keynote speaker at next year’s diversity festival/stabbing orgy.

Sadly, Poland — and Hungary, and Romania, and others — are among the only truly European nations left in Europe, despite the hardened intentions of the EU to turn the entire continent into a diversity utopia — to “ensure fair burden sharing between member states” related to migrant quotas.

Via Polish Press Agency, May 14, 2024 (emphasis added):

“Poland will not receive any refugees under the EU's pact on migration and asylum, as it has already taken in thousands of people fleeing Ukraine and Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said. The Council of the European Union, on Tuesday, established a set of regulations meant to "ensure fair burden sharing between member states" regarding receiving people seeking asylum in the EU… At the same time, he said that the current government has been able to negotiate better conditions for Poland within the framework of the new legislation. Tusk added that the form in which the pact was finally adopted "allows Poland to evade all negative consequences" for the decision to not let other refugees into the country… "We will not have to pay anything, or receive any migrants from other places," he added. "The European Union will not force any number of migrants on us."”

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv