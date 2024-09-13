“Every decent man is ashamed of the government he lives under.” - H. L. Mencken

As punishment for taking a 27-minute nonviolent tour of the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, after being granted permission to enter by cops on site, grandmother and friend of Armageddon Prose Karen Jones has, over three years after the alleged insurrection and many thousands of retirement dollars squandered on defense attorneys, been sentenced to a three-year probation/house arrest regime — for a single misdemeanor charge of “Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds.”

The court acknowledged her lack of criminal history, the absence of evidence that she committed any violence at the Capitol, and that she did not enter any private areas of the Capitol.

Nevertheless, the judge strapped her with an ankle monitor, charged her $3,000, and threw her on probation for three years with drug tests and home visits from the officer whenever it so pleases the state.

From the court ruling (emphasis added):

“Defendant was sentenced to a term of 36 months’ probation, with a special condition of 90 days’ home detention… a $2,500 criminal fine, and $500 in restitution on her plea of guilty to a charge of Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds… a Class A Misdemeanor. While no evidence shows that this defendant a) engaged in pre-planning for violence on January 6, 2021, b) entered any private offices or spaces within the Capitol building or (c) personally attacked any police officer, damage or steal property while inside or outside the Capitol building, and taking into account her minimal criminal history, age, and physical condition, her offense conduct warranted the sentence imposed.”

“I regret not being able to participate in this election cycle. It seems un-American to use the court system to silence political speech,” Karen told me.

Is this case, and its outcome, political motivated?

In light of the curious case of likely Fed, Ray Epps — who showed up in tactical gear and actively promoted in multiple instances, on camera, violent insurrection and got a year of probation and no travel restrictions — it’s hard to argue it’s not.

Via Associated Press (emphasis added):

“A man targeted by right-wing conspiracy theories about the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Tuesday to a year of probation for joining the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by a mob of fellow Donald Trump supporters. Ray Epps, a former Arizona resident who was driven into hiding by death threats, pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge. He received no jail time, and there were no restrictions placed on his travel during his probation, but he will have to serve 100 hours of community service. He appeared remotely by video conference and wasn’t in the Washington, D.C., courtroom when Chief Judge James Boasberg sentenced him. Prosecutors had recommended a six-month term of imprisonment for Epps.”

