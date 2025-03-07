The National Institutes of Health is reportedly sitting on 2,500 pages of documents that explain why the agency abruptly ended its research program last year into the potential carcinogenic effects of cell phone radiation — long suspected by health advocates.

Last April, in an attempt to shine some sunlight on the secretive research project, Children’s Health Defense (founded by RFK Jr.) FOIA’ed the relevant documents from the public institution, only to receive thousands of redacted white pages of nothing in return.

Via The Defender (emphasis added):

“The National Institutes of Health (NIH) refuses to reveal nearly 2,500 pages of records related to the National Toxicology Program’s (NTP) decision to shut down its research on how wireless radiation affects human health, according to an investigation by The Defender. In January 2024, the NTP announced it had no plans to further study the effects of cellphone radiofrequency radiation (RFR) on human health — even though the program’s own 10-year, $30 million study, completed in 2018, found “clear evidence” of cancer and DNA damage. In April 2024, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) filed requests to the NIH under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to obtain records related to why the government shut down the research.”

So, despite, according to the agency itself, having found “clear evidence” that cell phone radiation triggers cancer and wreaks havoc on DNA, the agency shelved its decade-long, $30-million study with no public explanation — at the very least waste, if not outright fraud.

“On Dec. 3, 2024, the NIH told CHD in a letter that it found 2,887 pages responsive to the request — but the agency released only 389 of them. The remaining 2,498 pages were fully redacted.”

To justify their redactions, the NIH issued a rejection letter addressed to Children’s Health Defense explaining the rationale behind offering up 2,500 blank pages — what amounts to a pimp-slap to the face of every American who financed this debacle:

“The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) searched their files for records and located 2,498 pages responsive to your request. Portions of these records were withheld pursuant to Exemptions 4, 5, and 6 of the FOIA, 5 U.S.C. § 552(b)(4), (b)(5), and (b)(6), and sections 5.31(d), (e) and (f) of the HHS FOIA Regulations, 45 CFR Part 5. Exemption 4 protects trade secrets and commercial or financial information that is privileged and confidential from disclosure. Exemption 5 allows for the withholding of internal government records that are pre-decisional and contain staff advice, opinions, and recommendations. Exemption 6 exempts from disclosure any records whose release would result in a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”

*Why would “staff advice, opinions, and recommendations” be off-limits to the public? These are public servants on the public dole acting in their official capacities to craft public policy. Their “advice, opinions, and recommendations” are by definition in the public interest to know.

**What official documents would contain records that “would result in a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy”? Are these people talking about their sexual fetishes on NIH letterhead like the NSA trannies in their internal government chat groups?.

And where is HHS Secretary RFK Jr.? When is America getting healthy again? This is his circus now, and these are his monkeys. His X feed is currently mostly cute pictures of him having a grand time hiking around national parks.

