Just two weeks ago, the White House and its corporate state media invented a brand-new catchphrase — “cheap fake” — to describe accurate video of the Brandon entity acting demented that it found politically unhelpful, like when he wandered off recently during a G-7 photo shoot to stare off into space and daydream about licking ice cream and sniffing terrified children’s hair or whatever.

Via Washington Post, ‘Cheapfake’ Biden videos enrapture right-wing media, but deeply mislead”:

“A particularly effective attack on a political candidate can come in the form of a video snippet that appears to reinforce an existing stereotype. The social media feed of the RNC regularly churns out misleading clips of President Biden, 81, intended to show that he is too old for the job.”

Knowledge of the Brandon construct’s accelerating dementia — and the corporate state media’s desperate attempt to cover it up — is nothing remotely new, however much the powers that be and their dutiful parrots in the corporate media would like to memory hole the long historical record of even Democrats acknowledging their Dear Leader is demented.

September 12, 2019 — nearly five years ago — in front of the entire world on a debate stage, this time in the last round of primaries (the DNC canceled this election season’s primaries to protect their puppet):

Via NBC News (emphasis added):

“Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro was looking for a boost to his presidential campaign when he took a jab at front-runner Joe Biden in a clash over health care in Thursday night's debate, but the remark has since made him the target of heated criticism over whether he took a disrespectful shot at an elder candidate. ‘Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?’ Castro asked Biden, making many viewers wonder whether he was questioning the former vice president's mental acuity. ‘Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago?’ Following the debate, Biden's advisers* hit hard on Castro's comments, saying he hadn't learned the lessons of previous attacks on Biden — that they backfire. ‘It was a cheap shot and a question Castro should answer,’ said Anita Dunn, a Biden adviser… University of Maryland political scientist Stella Rouse said Castro ‘went somewhere where he didn't need to go.’ ‘I think it will do more to turn people off — I don't think he did himself any favors and I don't think it will move the needle a lot,’ said Rouse, adding that many Latinos like Biden.”

Has the corporate state media hit rock-bottom, hung its head in shame, and conceded its five-year gaslighting program to convince Americans to un-see what anyone with any sense plainly sees has finally failed?

Not even a little bit.

Right now, over at MSNBC, the busy beavers are hard at work trying to memory-hole Brandon’s disastrous — and disastrous doesn’t do it justice — meltdown on national television for all to see.

