Sen. Limited Hangout (Rep.-AR), otherwise known as Tom “Brought to You By Boeing™” Cotton, has seized on the PR opportunity offered by the CIA’s acknowledgment, five years later, that COVID-19 emerged from a dingy communist lab in Wuhan run by the Chinese Academy of Sciences — with the very plain agenda to cheerlead for war with a nuclear power and the largest standing army in the world, on the other side of the planet.

Here’s what Cotton had to offer on X:

“I’ve said from the beginning that Covid likely originated in the Wuhan labs. Communist China covered it up and the liberal media covered for them. I’m pleased the CIA concluded in the final days of the Biden administration that the lab-leak theory is the most plausible explanation of Covid’s origins and I commend Director Ratcliffe for fulfilling his promise to release this conclusion. Now, the most important thing is to make China pay for unleashing a plague on the world.”

Of course, what Tom Cotton fails to include in his assessment, just like the CIA, is that the United States government bankrolled gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at that very lab.

We may speculate why the half-truth:

Cotton finds himself very comfortable in Washington, D.C., and wouldn’t likely get invited to anymore cocktail parties or lucrative speaking engagements for defense contractors any longer if he revealed the whole truth.

So limited hangout it is.

Let us wait patiently for Cotton to explain to the peasants why their kids have to go die in the Middle East because, it turns out, based on leaked “intelligence” (Cotton’s handlers whispering in his ear), that it was actually the Revolutionary Guard in Iran all along that colluded with China — and Russia too for that matter! — to engineer COVID-19.

Let’s just nuke everyone, actually, to play it safe.

For Democracy™.

