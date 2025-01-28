Sen. Limited Hangout (Rep.-AR), otherwise known as Tom “Brought to You By Boeing™” Cotton, has seized on the PR opportunity offered by the CIA’s acknowledgment, five years later, that COVID-19 emerged from a dingy communist lab in Wuhan run by the Chinese Academy of Sciences — with the very plain agenda to cheerlead for war with a nuclear power and the largest standing army in the world, on the other side of the planet.
Here’s what Cotton had to offer on X:
“I’ve said from the beginning that Covid likely originated in the Wuhan labs. Communist China covered it up and the liberal media covered for them. I’m pleased the CIA concluded in the final days of the Biden administration that the lab-leak theory is the most plausible explanation of Covid’s origins and I commend Director Ratcliffe for fulfilling his promise to release this conclusion. Now, the most important thing is to make China pay for unleashing a plague on the world.”
Of course, what Tom Cotton fails to include in his assessment, just like the CIA, is that the United States government bankrolled gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at that very lab.
We may speculate why the half-truth:
Cotton finds himself very comfortable in Washington, D.C., and wouldn’t likely get invited to anymore cocktail parties or lucrative speaking engagements for defense contractors any longer if he revealed the whole truth.
So limited hangout it is.
Let us wait patiently for Cotton to explain to the peasants why their kids have to go die in the Middle East because, it turns out, based on leaked “intelligence” (Cotton’s handlers whispering in his ear), that it was actually the Revolutionary Guard in Iran all along that colluded with China — and Russia too for that matter! — to engineer COVID-19.
Let’s just nuke everyone, actually, to play it safe.
For Democracy™.
Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.
The US regime gave the Chinese the virus from Fort Detrick to work on and provided the money to work on it for only one reason and that was so when they attacked China with that same virus they would have plausible deniability and could blame the victim. The bat soup/wet market/climate change/loud bang etc etc etc nonsense they have been pushing for years was simply to take away from that "COMPLETELY OBVIOUS" reality.
The US regime joked a decade earlier that they didn't have to worry about China overtaking them because they were going to give China a "cold" and people wondered what they meant and now we know. The "athletes" from Fort Detrick visited Wuhan at the exact time it all started as we now know and they spread the virus on purpose not some accident. Cotton knows this also and so is also a traitor as he is trying to get Americans, and many others killed, to cover up that attempted genocide.
We saw thousands of videos of people dropping down like flies in China right at the start and that of course was completely faked by the Chinese as they wanted the US regime to think it had worked to give them more time to consider what their response should be. Whatever that response was the response of NATO was to panic and try to get everyone jabbed against that response and that NATO response was hijacked by the eugenics tribe to kill as many Christians as possible. So then we had a military establishment who knew they had murdered and maimed their own people for the eugenics tribe and dare not own up to what they had done and so they started the war in the Ukraine by goading the Russians even further.
None of it has worked and it has all backfired on them and shall continue to do so and the only question anyone in the West should be asking is "Do we have enough?" ........ Enough lampposts. Their only winning move was not to play ............ and still as they dig the hole deeper and drag more people in with them they really honestly think they can turn this around. They may be incompetents but one has to admire their sense of humour at this point.
Total BS! How come 2012 opening ceremony of 2012 Olympics featured a 13 minute satanic ritual featuring a virus plague named COVID 19?