A sweet young Moroccan gift from the Diversity™ gods — a godsend, really — has reportedly been going gangbusters on the residents of ultra-lib Hamburg, Germany, who, if they don’t appreciate his philanthropy, are probably just Nazis.

Via Remix News (emphasis added):

“Following more than 70 burglaries*, an 11-year-old Moroccan migrant who leads a youth gang is supposed to be moved to a secure facility. He arrived in Germany as an unaccompanied minor just last November, but has already struck terror in Hamburg and the surrounding communities with a huge number of break-ins and burglaries. Police finally apprehended him last Thursday in the midst of a burglary spree in Norderstedt in Schleswig-Holstein, but due to his age, he cannot be held criminally liable, according to Bild newspaper. Compounding the issue is that the far-left red-green Senate does not permit ‘secure’ facilities within the state, but due to his extreme criminality, the boy cannot be allowed to operate freely in the standard youth migrant centers. That means he has to be transferred to another federal state, where he will then be placed in a more secure facility.”

*Quick 2nd Amendment addendum: from a statistical probabilities perspective, it’s hard to imagine that this diverse angelcake would have made it through 70 burglaries in Lubbock, Texas, or Cheyenne Wyoming, for instance, without eating a lead salad.

Continuing:

“The boy was not acting alone, and despite his young age, was leading a group of migrant youths, including a 16-year-old Tunisian accomplice, who was also arrested, according to police. Both youths were staying at a children’s and youth emergency shelter in Hamburg, which is notorious for requiring constant police intervention. Since the beginning of 2024, police have already responded 280 times to the location, and data from the location shows 101 assaults, 29 drug abuse cases, 30 attacks on staff members, 42 threats of violence, and 35 property damage cases. The facility serves as Hamburg social services’ only crisis facility for minors, but it is dangerously understaffed and overcrowded, with 120 children for 102 places. While 12 positions remain open, four employees are on long-term sick leave and three others reportedly show signs of ‘burnout.’**”

*”Burnout” is what happens when you have a career that saps all of your vitality and enthusiasm.

What is described here is more akin to “PTSD’ed for life following gang-rape by rabid migrants at the ‘a children’s and youth emergency shelter’ you signed up for to experience firsthand the bounty of Diversity™, and Tolerance™.”

