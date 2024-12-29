In the final analysis, Calley Means — the MAHA superstar who served as the nexus point connecting RFK Jr. to Trump — may come to epitomize what posterity will colloquially know as the Joe Rogan Dilemma: on long-form podcasts with a fiercely inquisitive host, charlatans stand no chance.

Unlike in the corporate state media, which relies on soundbites and “journalists” in on the con who elicit desired answers with carefully curated questions vetted by producers, PR sleazebags can’t snake their way into the podcast circuit and thrive for very long before they get found out.

Related: Trump Self-Congratulates, Brags About COVID Vaccines AGAIN

You don’t need to be an expert on body language to see the typical patterns of a liar: the uncomfortable shifting, the stuttering, the constant deflections, the nervous laughter, the canned talking points.

Also, just purely aesthetically, with his slicked-back hair and suit-and-tie ensemble, Calley emits extreme Gavin Newsom/Jared Kusher/American Psycho vibes.

On the substance, the most troubling portion of the interview below came when he wouldn’t answer the direct question about whether the COVID shots should be pulled — despite the reams of evidence speaking to their ill and often fatal side effects, the fact that they don’t prevent transmission or infection, and the proven-in-spades reality that the pharmaceutical firms rigged the clinical trials offered as the pretext for the whole sham in the first place.

Related: SHOCK Poll: A Quarter of Americans Say They Know Someone Personally Killed by COVID Jab

I would be willing to consider seriously the possibility that Calley Means is simply ignorant on the dangers of the COVID shots — except that, when presented with all of the relevant facts by the intrepid guest on the podcast, neurosurgeon Dr. Jack Kruse, he was utterly incurious about pursuing any of these avenues and instead deflected at every turn, only addressing the issue when pressed, over and over with doggedness, by Kruse.

(I am ashamed to say that I had never heard of Jack Kruse before but I like the cut of his jib, which reflects a lot of the prescriptions I’ve been promoting for years: Nuremberg II for the perpetrators of the COVID shots, the controlled demolition of the entire Public Health™ apparatus, etc.)

“Jack, Jack, Jack… I want to have a conversation,” was the constant refrain from Means. “I’m speaking from the heart.”

Anyone who tells you fifty times in two hours that they’re speaking from the heart is almost certainly deceiving you.

Related: Trump Really Screwed the Pooch With His Surgeon General Nomination

If, in the end, it turns out that Calley is entirely on the level and all of this gross body language and obfuscating rhetoric is simply the product of his extensive training as a pharmaceutical industry lobbyist, groomed before that in the Ivy League, prior to seeing the light (see: Calley Means LinkedIn), I would suggest he ditch that bullshit and start talking like a human because the people he’s trying to appeal to in order to hawk his book are done with the plastic politician bullshit that he exudes in spades.

I highly recommend watching the shitshow in its entirety and deciding for yourself. As for me, I came away with an entirely different and less charitable impression of Calley Means than I had beforehand.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw