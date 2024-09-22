LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

The Trans Supremacy: Activist demands special lifetime ‘pensions’ for transgenders as reparations for historical oppression

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

“The president of the Federation Platform, a trans-identified male named Mar Cambrollé, declared at the time that “the Franco dictatorship and post-Francoism violated the most fundamental rights of trans and gender-diverse people, who not only suffered the worst effects of Franco and post-Francoism with deprivation of freedom, but also suffered [exile].” Cambrollé claimed that trans-identified people were suffering from “extreme poverty” as a result of the legacy of Francisco Franco, a fascist leader who ruled Spain until 1975. Cambrollé added that “an advanced and democratic society has to repair this systematic violation of a forgotten population, who put their bodies and who, with their visibility, also contributed to bring democracy, widening it with plurality and diversity.” The lifetime pension proposed by the Federation Platform demands the value represent an economic benefit of the same amount “as the minimum Social Security pension for pensioners over the age of 65 without family responsibilities,” alleging that “the situation experienced by trans, gay and lesbian people who did not conform to the normative roles imposed on men and women during the Franco regime unleashed persecution, imprisonment, stigma and denial of fundamental rights.””

I didn’t know much about Franco prior to happening upon this story, except that he was one of those 20th-century historical boogeymen you can’t say anything nice or even neutral about without violating some social convention.

But he apparently knew how to deal with tranny nonsense. Imprisonment, in light of the consensus we’ve come to in the liberal West regarding the sanctity of individual autonomy, is a bridge too far — but stigma is definitely sorely lacking in modern culture, at least for certain privileged demographics.

Via Lacuna.org.uk (emphasis added):

“Franco’s regime represented a period of severe persecution and oppression of Spain’s LGBT community (as well as of women and of the working class). After the end of the civil war, many LGBT people were punished by the state simply for being gay. They were imprisoned and tortured along with tens of thousands of political dissenters, anarchists and leftists. Franco pursued a social model consisting of a submissive and accommodating woman, a masculine and dominant man (with no feminine traits) and the ever-present Catholic morals, used as a means of repression against gay people. The “Social Danger Laws”, approved on 4 August 1970, included a list of punishments against gay and transgender people including confinement to asylums and banishment from their home towns. These laws remained in force after the dictator’s death in 1975, but in 1978 a provision was created for the abolition of some clauses, among them the punishments for homosexuality.”

Historical abuses aside, according to LGBTQ national policy ranking index Equaldex, Spain scores a nearly perfect 97% for tranny rights. They literally have every human right yet conceived instantiated in law.

But enough is never enough.

Oklahoma man sodomizes five-year-old, decapitates ‘friend’ with chainsaw, transitions in prison

Sodomizing children and decapitating people with power tools have been typically associated with deviant male behavior, but, in the Brave New World, according to the New York penal system, women can do that too.

Related: LGBTQ+++™ Roundup: Gifted With the Sword, Gifted With the Pen

Via The Post Millennial (emphasis added):

“A trans-identified male property manager from Oklahoma, who began transitioning to a woman in prison, admitted to having previously decapitated a friend while still living in Oklahoma. Alex Ray Scott, 28, was in a New York court Monday to plead guilty to the murder of Kenneth Savinski, 64. Scott ran from Oklahoma in 2019 after being accused of molesting a five-year-old boy – but before leaving, he dismembered Robin Skocdopole, 63, with a chainsaw. The shocking news – which had not been mentioned at the trial – came out as Scott took the stand and described in detail the killing of Savinski, an antique dealer. Scott described using a plate, kitchen knife and “maybe a pen” to commit the January 2020 murder… In July 2019 Scott was charged in Oklahoma with forcing a co-worker's five-year-old son to have oral sex.”

Tape of Kamala endorsing state-sponsored trannification of prisoners resurfaces

I reported previously that Mamala had endorsed as official policy providing tranny services to California inmates as AG.

I didn’t have the video at the time, but here it is, unearthed on social media:

https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1834083201314181225?t=ZD9kStl89-tDPMzbFsIwzg&s=03

New York City

It’s very nice to live in such a well-oiled, high-functioning utopia where the streets are clean and the trains run on time that the government has the luxury of worrying about whether transgender inmates have their genital tucks — a First World problem if ever there were one.

Since that’s now in the purview of New York government, the state must really be doing well.

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

“Transgender jailbirds in NYC can score wigs, hair extensions, chest binders, tucking undergarments, prosthetics and similar items under a far-left Brooklyn Democrat’s woke new bill — which might slap taxpayer’s [sic] with the tab. But it’s not only detainees who’d be able to express their true selves. Guards on Rikers Island and other city jails would also have access to such “gender-affirming items and medical devices” under Councilwoman Crystal Hudson’s legislation, which she plans to introduce at Thursday’s City Council meeting. “Our goal as legislators should be to affirm New Yorkers’ civil liberties*,” Hudson told The Post. “Providing greater access to gender-affirming care to transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary, and/or intersex (TGNCNBI) people in our city’s jails is part of achieving this mission.”” *“Civil liberties”? That’s so pre-9/11.

I played the old-school Sim City on Super Nintendo a lot as a kid. In the game you, as the mayor guiding the development of your city, could access feedback from your residents to improve your approval rating. Crime, housing costs, and pollution were consistently among the top gripes; I don’t recall “transgender inmate cosmetics” ever making the list.

But, then again, the 1990s were extremely transphobic in retrospect.

California: Judge rules public schools don’t have to notify parents when they trannify their children

Via Fox 11 (emphasis added):

“A San Bernardino County judge has permanently blocked the Chino Valley Unified School District's controversial "gender notification" policy, after more than a year's worth of back-and-forth between the state and the school district. In July 2023, CVUSD passed a policy requiring teachers and other school employees to notify students' parents if their child wants to use a name or pronoun other than the ones on their official documents… A month later, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the district, saying the policy would forcibly "out" transgender students, including in situations which could put them in "imminent harm." The district then changed the policy, requiring parents to be notified if a child requests to have their school records altered, but removed any references to gender identification. In October, San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Michael Sachs issued a preliminary injunction in the case, forcing CVUSD to put the policy on hold until a final decision on the case was made. The court's ruling this week permanently blocked the parts of the policy that related to gender notification, and allowed the notification requirement for record changes to stay in place.”

Tranche of fresh trannies transferred to women’s prisons in Walz’s Minnesota

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

“A total of five male convicts were transferred to a Minnesota’s women-only prison following the adoption of a gender identity policy by the Department of Corrections in January of 2023. Two of the men who are now being held at MCF-Shakopee, a female correctional center, are sexual predators serving sentences related to the abuse of children.”… Sean Windingland, 35, sexually assaulted two 6-year-old relatives and posted videos of the abuse and grooming on pornography and pro-pedophile websites… Bradley Richard Sirvio, is a convicted murderer who is serving a life sentence. Sirvio, 52, beat a man to death with a hammer before setting his house on fire in November of 1995. A repeat offender, Sirvio has several other convictions that include multiple charges of assault, burglary, and theft.”

