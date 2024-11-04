LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

‘Phallus-preserving vaginoplasty’: Progressive new surgery option for gender-diverse children

Credit to AP reader Diane N. for putting me onto this progressive, (relatively) new, fascinating and horrifying in equal measure surgery option to patch up the gender dysphoria induced in children groomed in public school: “phallus-preserving vaginoplasty.”

(Note that the technocratic machine creates the problem — “gender dysphoria” — through social engineering in schools and media and then offers its self-serving solution in the form of expensive surgery that will almost always require follow-up surgeries and a lifetime of drugs and therapy. Neat trick, huh?)

Related: Study: 'Transgender' Youth Prescribed MORE Psychotropic Drugs After 'Gender-Affirming Care,' Not Less

Via Ro (emphasis added):

“Penile preservation vaginoplasty is when the surgeon creates a vaginal cavity between the scrotum and rectum while maintaining the function of the penis. This type of procedure—sometimes called phallus-preserving vaginoplasty—is similar to the penile inversion vaginoplasty, except that the vagina is formed using a skin graft from non-genital tissue. After the surgery, testosterone cream is applied to the penis to preserve its function during hormone therapy.”

In other words, the surgeon carves out a gaping gangrenous wound in the boy’s taint, slaps some tissue donated from the abdomen onto it, and calls it a “vagina.”

Some trannies prefer a penectomy (penis excision). But, Queerdoc (obviously a trustworthy and unbiased medical authority) explains, the PVP allows the option to “embrace the power of ‘AND’!”

Via QueerDoc (emphasis added):

“Traditionally, it has been assumed that an individual who wants vaginoplasty would also want penectomy (link when that blog is available.) But that doesn’t have to happen! We are thrilled that surgical techniques are catching up to the many ways in which humans envision their bodies. A phallus-preserving vulvovaginoplasty is the creation of a vulva and vagina without penectomy. For people who want to keep the P and get the V. Embrace the power of “AND”! A vulva isn’t required, either! Individuals can choose to have phallus-preserving vaginoplasty (you may also see it called “penile preservation vaginoplasty.” But, wait, there’s more! Orchiectomy and scrotectomy are also not required (although if the testes and scrotum are present, there may be less room for the vagina.) Phallus-preserving vulvovaginoplasty can’t be done using the surgical techniques employed in penile inversion vaginoplasty, where penile and scrotal (and sometimes other tissues) tissues are used to create a vulva and line the vagina. If the individual desires both vulvoplasty and vaginoplasty, scrotal skin or a skin graft form another part of the body may be needed to create the vulva. In PPT – peritoneal pull-through – vaginoplasty, penile tissue is not used. An incision in the perineum is created and a vaginal cavity is created between the rectum and prostate. Peritoneal tissue – this is the tissue that lines the abdominal cavity – is used to create the vaginal lining.”

And, just like that, Billy is now a pretty young lass ready to drive the boys in his third-grade class wild with his brand-new hole. Maybe his groomer teacher might even try it out zherself!

Related: Undercover Video Exposes Pornhub’s Child-Grooming Strategy

Poll: Appallingly large majority of Democrat voters endorse child tranny surgery

Only 36% of Democrats — barely a third — believe the government should intervene to prevent surgeons/butchers from chopping up kids’ sex organs for money after their public-school teachers convince them it’s their ticket to the top of their Marxist social hierarchy.

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

“Most registered voters, 59%, support a federal ban on transgender procedures such as puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgeries for minors, a new national poll found. The strongest support for a federal ban came from registered Republicans (82%), while the lowest amount of support for it came from registered Democrats (36%). Independents polled offered majority support for a ban, with 56% in favor. The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll was conducted by Noble Predictive Insights between Oct.2-4 and surveyed 2,560 registered voters. The margin of error for the aggregate sample was ±2.1%.”

Tranny monster with lipstick and chest hair prods children to break ties with MAGA parents

The Non-Binary From the Alphabet Lagoon, Jeffrey Marsh, one of the more viscerally repulsive tranny “influencers” out there, a distinction that he has earned through his relentless degeneracy, has been running hog-wild on the internet for many years now.

Here he is — employing the same kind of pseudo-nurturing, ultra-lib, near-whispered vocal aesthetic all of these people use to cloak themselves in the guise of compassion and tenderness — recently imploring any children in his audience to cut ties with their MAGA parents because… Equity™, or something.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw