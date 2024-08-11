Besides kicking women’s asses in combat sports, male-to-female trannies have two well-established talents:

a.) Stabbing people (usually the wives they married before they diversified themselves)

b.) Finagling their way into women’s prisons on the off-chance some DA doesn’t appreciate Diversity™, Equity™, and Inclusion™ and decides to prosecute them for stabbing their wife

Via Reduxx: (emphasis added):

“A trans-identified male convicted of brutally murdering his wife has been quietly transferred to a women’s prison in California. Kier Anderson, 57, was 41 years old and a self-described “bisexual cross-dresser” when he was convicted in 2009 of strangling his wife after she attempted to leave the relationship. On the night of February 27, 2006, Kier murdered his wife Jennifer by strangulation in the family’s Tahoe Park home. He then strung Jennifer up by the neck in their garage in an effort to make it seem as though his wife had committed suicide. This claim would later be unsuccessfully argued in court by his legal defense. Leading up to her murder, Jennifer had been regularly seeing therapist Sharon Sausto, who would later testify in court proceedings that the woman had been struggling with depression stemming from her husband’s increasingly disturbed sexual demands.”

Some win, some lose the marriage lottery, right?

Via The Post and Courier (Greenville, S.C.) (emphasis added):

“Deputies say a homeless woman stabbed a Miracle Hill employee with a sword at one of its emergency shelters as she was being evicted. Michell Silva Perez, 34, refused to leave the shelter on Regency Hill Drive about 11 a.m. July 18, according to a Greenville County Sheriff's Office news release. Perez was arguing with a woman who worked at the shelter when it became physical. Perez pushed the woman to the ground and stabbed her in the stomach with what an arrest warrant characterized as a sword, to the extent that her internal organs were exposed…. At the Greenville County jail, Perez, who is transgender, is being housed with men but in isolation because she is still transitioning to being a woman.”

I counted; it took seven full paragraphs before this newspaper mentioned that Perez, referred to as a woman throughout, is actually a dude.

Via Brighton and Hove News (emphasis added):

“A 70-year-old Brighton woman has appeared in court by video link charged with murdering her husband in their Kemp Town flat. Joanna Rowland-Stuart was aided by a British Sign Language interpreter at Lewes Crown Court this morning (Wednesday 24 July). Rowland-Stuart, formerly known as John Stuart, appeared by video link from Downview prison, in Surrey, but did not enter a plea over the death of her husband Andrew Rowland-Stuart. Mr Rowland-Stuart was a former lorry driver previously known as Angie or Angela Rowland, Angie or Angela Rowland-Stuart and Andy or Andrew Rowland. Joanna Rowland-Stuart appeared at a previous hearing by video link from Lewes prison but was unable to follow the proceedings after the battery died in her cochlear implant. The emergency services were called to the couple’s 15th-floor home in Lavender Street, Brighton, shortly after 7.30pm on Monday 27 May. Despite paramedics’ efforts to save 70-year-old Mr Rowland-Stuart, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested Joanna Rowland-Stuart, a former transgender rep and a former director of the LGBT Community Safety Forum, on suspicion of murder. An inquest opened on Tuesday 4 June and was told that he died from several stab wounds. The inquest was adjourned until after the end of the criminal proceedings.”

Here is this glorious lady, trying to bring a little joy to the drab lives of the women housed in Prison with a little Diversity™, gifting them with her cock and balls and the pointy end of a prison shaft, and what does she get for it?

Transphobic hate!

