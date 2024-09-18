“When you're born into this world, you're given a ticket to the freak show. If you're born in America you get a front row seat.”

-George Carlin

Modern politics is a joke.

And, considering that a barely literate DEI labradoodle is the top spokesperson for the executive branch of the most powerful government in the world, it’s definitely on us.

Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy is about as milquetoast as a heel as possible, mostly repeating banal Fox News “conservativism-for-Boomers” talking points disguised as questions.

But he’s the closest thing to a true check on White House propaganda allowed in the briefing room, so he’s all we’ve got.

“Peter Doocy: It’s been only two days since somebody allegedly tried to kill Donald Trump again, and you’re here at the podium in the White House Briefing Room calling him a “threat.” How many more assassination attempts on Donald Trump until the president and the vice president and you pick a different word to describe Trump other than “threat”? Karine Jean-Pierre: The question that you’re asking, it is also incredibly dangerous in the way that you’re asking it, because American people are watching. And to say that — to say that from a [sic] administration who [sic] has consistently condemned political violence; from an administration where the president called the former president and was thankful, grateful that he was okay; from an administration who has called out January 6th, called out the attack of Paul Pelosi, called out and said we need to lower the temperature after the Butler incident — and now for you to make that kind of comment in your question — because it — your question involved a comment and a statement — and, you know, it is — that is also incredibly dangerous when we have been very clear in — in condemning political violence from here. What I have said about the president — the former president about January 6th is facts that you all have reported. It is fact when you have a former president who basically says that the election wasn’t — the — the results of the election were not the results of the election, when dozens — dozens of — more than 60 Republican judges said that it was a free and fair election. Six- — more than 60 said it was indeed a free and fair election… When you start bringing political rhetoric — political rhetoric — that is not okay, and that’s what you’ve heard from us too. You’ve heard our differences on policies.”

*”Political rhetoric”! What does she think she does for a living? I would say that her handlers should teach her what words mean instead of just how to say them before they add them to her notebook, but it doesn’t really matter. Her audience doesn’t care what butchery she does to English or decency.

Note the ungodly number of hyphens the put-upon transcriptionist is forced to insert into KJP’s mangled diatribes to try to patch them up into intelligible English.

Imagine the endless outrage cycle were the shoe on the other foot; Trump repeatedly calls Brandon a “threat to the republic” for years and then two of his footsoldiers take potshots at him.

But the whataboutism and the hypocrisies don’t matter. Nobody cares about what’s true or right. We’re all just tribal animals at this point.

